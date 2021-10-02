HSXtra.com Quick Take: No. 9 Page 34, No. 7 Northwest Guilford 13

Site

Marion Kirby Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Pirates won

Page took advantage of a turnover by Northwest to score two touchdowns in a span of 1:05 late in the second quarter and rode its defense and the hard running of Trevon Hester to a 3-0 start in the Metro 4-A Conference.

“Running the football and stopping the run are two things that I know for a fact can go a long ways,” said Pirates coach Doug Robertson, whose team is riding a three-game winning streak. “We did both things well tonight. … That was our game plan, so it’s not a surprise. We saw the Grimsley film and saw the things they had trouble stopping, and we’re pretty good at those things.”

Hester, a senior who missed the spring season because of a knee injury, finished with 28 carries for 240 yards with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. With the Pirates’ offensive line coming together, he ran as hard as he has all season, but also flashed the burst that made him such a standout during the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Northeast Guilford.

“This feels excellent,” Hester said. “Last year, I had to watch, and it feels so good to be back.”