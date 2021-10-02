HSXtra.com Quick Take: No. 9 Page 34, No. 7 Northwest Guilford 13

Site
Marion Kirby Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Pirates won
Page took advantage of a turnover by Northwest to score two touchdowns in a span of 1:05 late in the second quarter and rode its defense and the hard running of Trevon Hester to a 3-0 start in the Metro 4-A Conference.
“Running the football and stopping the run are two things that I know for a fact can go a long ways,” said Pirates coach Doug Robertson, whose team is riding a three-game winning streak. “We did both things well tonight. … That was our game plan, so it’s not a surprise. We saw the Grimsley film and saw the things they had trouble stopping, and we’re pretty good at those things.”
Hester, a senior who missed the spring season because of a knee injury, finished with 28 carries for 240 yards with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. With the Pirates’ offensive line coming together, he ran as hard as he has all season, but also flashed the burst that made him such a standout during the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Northeast Guilford.
“This feels excellent,” Hester said. “Last year, I had to watch, and it feels so good to be back.”
The Pirates’ defense held Northwest to 14 yards and no first downs in the second half after the Vikings amassed 219 yards in the first half.
Why the Vikings lost
Two interceptions thrown by sophomore QB Tanner Ballou were costly, with the first coming in Page territory and the second setting up the Pirates’ go-ahead score late in the first half.
Once Northwest fell behind by multiple scores in the third quarter, the Vikings had to abandon the running game, which had some positive moments in the first half with the ball in Xavier Simmons’ hands. Northwest also had trouble stopping the run, as Page ran 51 times for 351 yards, and committed 13 penalties for 83 yards.
“We have to clean up the silly mistakes,” coach Kevin Wallace said. “We need people on board, and fully on board.”
Stars
Northwest Guilford — QB Tanner Ballou 9-for-24 passing, 154 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; RB/LB Xavier Simmons 10 carries, 59 yards; WR Trenton Cloud 4 catches, 35 yards, TD; WR Bristol Carter 2 catches, 53 yards, TD.
Page — RB Trevon Hester 28 carries, 240 yards, 3 TDs, 2-point conversion run; QB ATH Jerron Blackwell TD pass, INT; D.J. Southerland INT.
What they said
“We have to get mentally tougher and physically tougher. We’re playing two soft right now. Period.” – Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach
“We knew we had this in us. I don’t know how many people thought it, but that’s what it takes. You have to have belief. … Even during the 0-3 start, the kids never lost belief and they believed in us. It’s been a fun group to work with.” – Doug Robertson, Page coach
Records
Northwest Guilford: 1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3 overall.
Page: 3-0 Metro 4-A, 3-3 overall.
Up next
Northwest Guilford: At No. 2 Northern Guilford, Oct. 8.
Page: At Western Guilford, Oct. 8.
Scoring summary
Northwest Guilford 7 6 0 0 — 13
Page 7 13 14 0 — 34