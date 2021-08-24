HSXtra.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 2

Grimsley was a unanimous selection for No. 1 in the second HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season on the strength of its 56-0 rout of Clayton. Dudley, Reidsville, Northern Guilford and Southeast Guilford held the next four spots, as they did in the Week 1 poll.
The marquee games Friday are: No. 1 Grimsley at Reagan (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com Top 10), No. 2 Dudley at No. 5 Southeast Guilford, No. 6 Page at No. 3 Reidsville and No. 4 Northern Guilford at No. 10 Smith.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 1-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Reagan
2. DUDLEY
Record: 1-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 6 Page
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 10 Smith
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 0-0
Last week: 5
Friday: No. 2 Dudley
6. PAGE
Record: 0-1
Last week: NR
Friday: At No. 3 Reidsville
7. RAGSDALE
Record: 1-0
Last week: T9
Friday: At Glenn
8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: 6
Friday: At North Davidson
9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 0-0
Last week: T9
Friday: Providence Grove
10. SMITH
Record: 1-0
Last week: NR
Friday: No. 4 Northern Guilford
Dropped out
Eastern Guilford, Southwest Guilford
Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)
Eastern Guilford (0-1), Southwest Guilford (0-1), High Point Central (0-1)
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
