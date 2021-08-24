 Skip to main content
HSXtra.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 2
HSXtra.com Top 10 Football Poll: Week 2

Grimsley was a unanimous selection for No. 1 in the second HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season on the strength of its 56-0 rout of Clayton. Dudley, Reidsville, Northern Guilford and Southeast Guilford held the next four spots, as they did in the Week 1 poll.

The marquee games Friday are: No. 1 Grimsley at Reagan (No. 5 in the JournalNow.com Top 10), No. 2 Dudley at No. 5 Southeast Guilford, No. 6 Page at No. 3 Reidsville and No. 4 Northern Guilford at No. 10 Smith.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 1-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Reagan

2. DUDLEY

Record: 1-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

3. REIDSVILLE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 6 Page

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 10 Smith

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 0-0

Last week: 5

Friday: No. 2 Dudley

6. PAGE

Record: 0-1

Last week: NR

Friday: At No. 3 Reidsville

7. RAGSDALE

Record: 1-0

Last week: T9

Friday: At Glenn

8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 6

Friday: At North Davidson

9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 0-0

Last week: T9

Friday: Providence Grove

10. SMITH

Record: 1-0

Last week: NR

Friday: No. 4 Northern Guilford

Dropped out

Eastern Guilford, Southwest Guilford

Also receiving votes (in order of votes received)

Eastern Guilford (0-1), Southwest Guilford (0-1), High Point Central (0-1)

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

