Hundley invited to compete with Texas Elite team after stellar performance at tournament

Eden resident Maci Hundley got a shot at the big-time in the world of youth softball, and she made the most of her opportunity on the big stage at the Elite 12 and under Softball Youth All-American Games (AAG), an invite-only event that featured some of the top players from across the nation in Houston, Texas last month.

Following a top-notch performance at the tournament, Hundley received the ACE Perfect Pitcher Award and a ring at the conclusion of the four-day tournament which was comprised of four national teams.

In addition, she was chosen as one of 12 players to be a part of the Texas Elite Team which will compete at multiple nation-wide events throughout the 2021 season.

To earn her spot, Hundley, a Wentworth Elementary School student, was one out of 144 young ladies from across the United States selected to compete in the AAG games.

She plays for her AAG travel ball team, the Lady Slammers out of Collinsville, Va., and has played in a number of state tournaments, including the World Series in South Carolina in the Top Gun Division, but the series in Texas was the biggest stage she’s been on to date.