Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Hunting was a big part of Zane Goucher's youth, when he pursued whitetail deer and ruffed grouse in the Maine woods with his father. He eventually drifted away from the sport but has returned after a 22-year absence, inspired by the coronavirus outbreak.

Many Americans appear to be doing likewise, as sales of hunting and fishing licenses are spiking in much of the U.S. Weary of being cooped up at home — and of masking and social distancing when they go elsewhere — they're taking refuge in outdoor sports that offer safety and solitude.

The trend has abruptly reversed a steady decline in hunting's popularity that once appeared permanent and provided a potential new source of food for families and food banks pressed by the pandemic.

“I'd been meaning to get back into it and just never did,” said Goucher, now a resident of Grand Ledge, Michigan, who headed into the field Sunday with 12-year-old daughter Annabelle as the state's firearm deer hunting season opened. Lifestyle changes forced by the pandemic, especially online schooling for his four children, “gave me that boost to make it happen.”

“They were getting a lot more screen time than normal, so this was a way to get them outside," he said. For his part, “it's a reawakening, kinda gets me back to my roots.”