Hurricane Ian forced cancellation of WSSU homecoming game with Lincoln (Pa.)

Winston-Salem State’s football game with Lincoln (Pa.), scheduled for Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium, was canceled because of Hurricane Ian's pass through the state this weekend.

The school made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“I can’t tell you how difficult this is and I can’t tell you how disappointing it is,” WSSU chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson said in a phone interview on Wednesday night. “While I say this is a big disappointment, I also know this is the right decision because we covered every scenario possible.”

WSSU’s football team was practicing Wednesday when the school announced the cancellation.

Moving the game to Thursday night would have caused a tight window for Lincoln to travel eight hours to play, Robinson said.

“Ultimately, I just couldn’t see us sending them back to Pennsylvania in the middle of a storm because that’s not fair to those student athletes,” Robinson said.

Playing on Sunday also was not a consideration, Robinson said.

The school has canceled homecoming activities, starting at noon Friday.

Just more than 2,000 tickets to the game had been sold, a WSSU ticket office spokesman said.

WSSU has not had a full-fledged homecoming game since 2019 because of COVID.

“We were all set to celebrate our 130th birthday, and we were going to have a full slate of events because people are going out again and going to events like homecoming,” Robinson said.

Instead of trying to turn another week or weekend football game this season into a homecoming, Robinson said, the plan is to wait until 2023.

“You can’t replicate an HBCU homecoming or sort of do some things and not others, because you need the full week,” he said.

Robinson said the next homecoming is set for Oct. 21, 2023.

“The bottom line is we have to be concerned with the health and safety of these young men coming from Lincoln, and we couldn’t justify playing a football game,” Robinson said. “And from what we know now, it was the best decision to make.”

Lincoln coach Josh Dean said Wednesday that his team had been prepared to travel.

“I really like how we’ve progressed this season and I know the guys were excited," Dean said before the cancellation.

The Rams (0-4) and Coach Robert Massey had traveled more than 2,000 miles playing four road games to start the season with games in Canton, Ohio, Durham, Elizabeth City State and Murfreesboro.

“I worked closely with my team and we looked at everything we could possibly do to have a game, but you just can’t take a chance with Mother Nature,” Robinson said.

The Rams will next play at Livingstone on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m., then play at home on Oct. 15 against Shaw.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ