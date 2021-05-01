In first dual boys and girls season, Rockingham continues winning tradition

Williams said that obviously it was a different season. First of all, the ladies typically play in the fall, but since last year sports were cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the girls and boys played in the winter to spring period. In addition, there were a number of unanticipated wrinkles in regards to Mid-State 3A Conference play. Due to NCHSAA attendance and participation regulations, often times the top players in the conference didn’t always face off. When the top contenders did play a course, sometimes it was on different days and different conditions, so it wasn’t exactly a level playing field. Williams and his players knew this, but understand it was just the way it had to be even though it wasn’t optimal.