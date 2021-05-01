In first dual boys and girls season, Rockingham continues winning tradition

WENTWORTH – In an unprecedented period in the world of high school sports due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, a lot of things changed. But what didn’t transform was the level of play on the golf course from both the boys and girls golf teams at Rockingham County.
Typically, the ladies kick it off in the fall and boys close out in the spring. Since 2020 was cancelled, the boys and girls both are in the midst of an unprecedented dual season, and, to date, they have made the most of it.
RCHS Ladies First
With a long tradition of bringing home state championships for a program that won three out of the last four NCHSAA titles, it hasn’t exactly been a rebuilding year for the Lady Cougars golf team led by veteran golfers Elli Flinchum and Olivia Peterson, but still, there were big shoes to fill following the graduation of veterans and former champions Victoria Cook and Riley Hamilton.
That core including Flinchum, Peterson and promising newcomer Meredeith Pegram received All-Conference honors for the 2021 season. Throw into the mix McKenzie Thore, who has shown amazing promise as well, and considering they are all underclassmen, Rockingham’s future looks bright as the team recently qualified by NCHSAA Regional 3A play.
“We won the conference by a wide margin and Elli finished second in the conference tournament and played really well. So did Olivia and Meredith Pegram came along and really helped us out and improved and all the girls worked really hard,” RCHS head coach Mike Williams said.
This was the Rockingham girl’s seventh-straight Mid-State 3A Conference championship with regional play coming up next week at Greensboro National Golf Course.
The top two finishers qualify for the state.
The Boys are Back in Town
Although the season is over in team play for the boys, two individuals will move on to Regional finals in the post season.
Rockingham County junior Luke Crouse recently won the Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament individual title at The Valley with a score of 65 last week.
Teammate Blaine Cayton had a great day as well, shooting 75 and, along with Crouse, qualified for the regional tournament next Monday at Salisbury Country Club.
“Luke has been playing competitive golf since a very early age. He does everything that he needs to do in order to be successful. He plays in tournaments and works really hard on his game. He’ll definitely play at the next level and he had a really great year for us,” Williams said.
The coach said it was obviously a challenging year with both the boys and girls playing at the same time. Not only that, but because of social distancing restrictions, the conference matches had to be split in half. One team would play at one site and the other would have to go to another site so the best players weren’t always playing together. In addition, the weather conditions weren’t always optimal on varying days so it was tough to really evaluate the competitions.
Williams said that obviously it was a different season. First of all, the ladies typically play in the fall, but since last year sports were cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the girls and boys played in the winter to spring period. In addition, there were a number of unanticipated wrinkles in regards to Mid-State 3A Conference play. Due to NCHSAA attendance and participation regulations, often times the top players in the conference didn’t always face off. When the top contenders did play a course, sometimes it was on different days and different conditions, so it wasn’t exactly a level playing field. Williams and his players knew this, but understand it was just the way it had to be even though it wasn’t optimal.
“Our girls and boys programs continue to be strong due to the dedication and sacrifices made by our players and parents. They get instruction, play in tournaments and make sacrifices to remain successful. We do not lose anyone this year from either program, so our future remains bright. I am really proud of all of them,” Williams said.