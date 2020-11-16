Increasingly bleak outlook for 2020-21 college basketball season as virus rages on

The policies in place are so stringent — as they must be — that they handcuff programs as much as they protect players. Every effort will be made to save a season and the NCAA Tournament and its billions of dollars in revenue. The future of college athletics might be at stake. This is a profoundly serious issue on so many fronts.

But we're trending toward the untenable and the Ivy League, once again, has set a tone. The Ivy was the first to cancel postseason tournaments in the spring, the first to cancel fall sports and the first to cancel winter sports.

I don't expect the quick domino effect of March. I'm not calling for it. I just can't get a clear vision for how this will go off without disruptions that threaten to ruin a season before it picks up steam and feels like it fits.

March 2020 stunk. November 2020 stinks, too. Plans can't be expected to stick. You're left with hope.

The UConn women are scheduled to face Quinnipiac Nov. 28 at Mohegan.