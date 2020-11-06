Indigenous Football Week kicking goals in remote communities

“Shay is a very good model,” Moriarty told the Associated Press. “She started off with us . . . now she’s with the Young Matildas. She’s going to university. It's been so good for her."

Being the inaugural recipient of a JMF scholarship has been life-changing for the 19-year-old Evans. That’s the whole idea.

The foundation funds scholarships and provides coaching and mentoring in remote Aboriginal communities, and support for education, travel, equipment and nutrition.

“Their home life is very different to the ones in the city," Moriarty said. "That’s why our program looks after them with their well-being, and using our football to bring them together and for them to have opportunities to pursue after their schooling.”

Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders comprise 2% of Australia’s adult population, but are the most disadvantaged ethnic minority in the country and have higher-than-average rates of infant mortality and poorer overall health, as well as shorter life expectancy and lower levels of education and employment.

Taken away, given back