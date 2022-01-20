Individuals and organizations awarded grants and scholarships

DURHAM – The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund Committee has announced their grant and educational scholarship recipients. The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund was established in 1988 with a contribution from the 1987 U.S. Olympic Festival that was hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the 1987 Olympic Festival were given to the United States Olympic Committee to advance the Olympic movement in the United States. The remaining proceeds were placed in a permanent endowment that continues to support amateur athletics in North Carolina annually. To date, more than $1,000,000 has been awarded to individuals and organizations in North Carolina.