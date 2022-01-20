 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Individuals and organizations awarded grants and scholarships
0 Comments

Individuals and organizations awarded grants and scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DURHAM – The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund Committee has announced their grant and educational scholarship recipients. The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund was established in 1988 with a contribution from the 1987 U.S. Olympic Festival that was hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the 1987 Olympic Festival were given to the United States Olympic Committee to advance the Olympic movement in the United States. The remaining proceeds were placed in a permanent endowment that continues to support amateur athletics in North Carolina annually. To date, more than $1,000,000 has been awarded to individuals and organizations in North Carolina.

N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund grant recipients include:

Organization / Individual        Hometown      Project

Triangle Ultimate                        Raleigh            Boys & Girls Club Program

Team N.C. Wrestling                   Statewide        Upgrade Computer Scoring Equipment

Durham Striders                         Durham          Upgrade Track & Field Timing Equipment

Sandhills Machine                       Raeford           Youth Social Development

UNC Wilmington                         Wilmington      Chuck Hobgood Scholarship in Athletics

NC Softball Coaches Association   Statewide        NCSCA Clinic Speakers

NCAS Boys & Girls Club Program  Statewide       Boys & Girls Club Olympic Experience Program

In addition to the above grants, the N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund also awarded six educational scholarships that were sponsored by Bojangles' and BODYARMOR. N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund scholarship recipients include:

Individual                 Hometown        2022 State Games Sport

Elizabeth McDevitt       Burlington          Swimming

Rachel Ritter               Gibsonville         Swimming

Eden Harris                 Durham             Track & Field

Information on how to apply for a grant or scholarship can be found at www.ncsports.org.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the BODYARMOR State Games and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert