Individuals and organizations awarded grants and scholarships

DURHAM – The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund Committee has announced their grant and educational scholarship recipients. The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund was established in 1988 with a contribution from the 1987 U.S. Olympic Festival that was hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the 1987 Olympic Festival were given to the United States Olympic Committee to advance the Olympic movement in the United States. The remaining proceeds were placed in a permanent endowment that continues to support amateur athletics in North Carolina annually. To date, more than $1,000,000 has been awarded to individuals and organizations in North Carolina.
N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund grant recipients include:
Organization / Individual Hometown Project
Triangle Ultimate Raleigh Boys & Girls Club Program
Team N.C. Wrestling Statewide Upgrade Computer Scoring Equipment
Durham Striders Durham Upgrade Track & Field Timing Equipment
Sandhills Machine Raeford Youth Social Development
UNC Wilmington Wilmington Chuck Hobgood Scholarship in Athletics
NC Softball Coaches Association Statewide NCSCA Clinic Speakers
NCAS Boys & Girls Club Program Statewide Boys & Girls Club Olympic Experience Program
In addition to the above grants, the N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund also awarded six educational scholarships that were sponsored by Bojangles' and BODYARMOR. N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund scholarship recipients include:
Individual Hometown 2022 State Games Sport
Elizabeth McDevitt Burlington Swimming
Rachel Ritter Gibsonville Swimming
Eden Harris Durham Track & Field
Information on how to apply for a grant or scholarship can be found at www.ncsports.org.
North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the BODYARMOR State Games and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.