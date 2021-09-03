Infectious diseases expert optimistic about high school athletics amidst COVID-19 delta surge

Another week of high school football, another string of postponements and cancellations across the Triad. But we shouldn’t be surprised that it’s been challenging to compete amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a little bit predictable,” says Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. “We saw it last fall with college football. We didn’t see it with high schools (in the fall of 2020) because they weren’t playing.”
The N.C. High School Athletic Association pushed back the start of sports for the 2020-21 school year until November and didn’t play football until February. The NCHSAA’s spring season, which typically ends the first week of June did not conclude until June 26.
Since the current school year began, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 among the young people trying to compete in high school athletics has increased with the rise of the delta variant of the virus. Still, Ohl is optimistic.
“Is this the death knell for high school sports this fall?” he says. “I don’t think so.”
Ohl summarizes his current philosophy on the pandemic this way:
“I think we need to really try hard to do things during this delta surge and continue to do them. There are going to be some things that are just too hard and not worth it, but if there is something you really want to do it and really want to pull it off – like a good high school football season – modify what you can, do some extra measures, mask when you can and then test and tell the parents why you’re doing it. Tell the kids that this is so you can have a football season. Then you’re likely to get through it.”
How do we get through the high school athletics year while limiting the spread of COVID-19 amidst the surge caused by the delta variant? Ohl believes it starts with vaccination.
“The epidemiology of the cases we’re seeing now has shifted more from adults into kids,” he says, “and a good number of kids of high school sports age are not vaccinated. It’s less than half in most places. Delta is going to take advantage of that.”
If student-athletes and coaches are vaccinated, the chances of their season being disrupted or halted are not nearly as great.
“If a person tests positive and they’ve been vaccinated,” Ohl says, “we don’t have to quarantine them, so they can still play.”
Ohl also recommends that schools take advantage of COVID-19 testing that is free and readily available through state-contracted vendors. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has announced plans to test all students participating in athletics and other extracurricular activities deemed “high-risk” beginning later this month, and Guilford County Schools officials have said they plan to test unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches, although they have not implemented that program.
“I’d do everybody,” Ohl says of testing. “The number of unvaccinated is so high that it’s not much more onerous to just test everybody.”
At least two Triad high school coaches who were not vaccinated contracted COVID-19. West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow was hospitalized for 10 days with COVID-19 before he went home Aug. 24 and is still recovering. High Point Central baseball coach Andy Harper died Aug. 27 at the age of 48 after a lengthy hospitalization.
“When you start talking about COVID more on a personal level,” Ohl says, “that sometimes is an alarm bell for some people and it does change some behaviors and does change some people’s opinion about vaccine.”
Ohl would also like to change the approach schools are taking to wearing masks, even at outdoor events. He believes fans should be wearing a face covering in the stands.
“I would put something in for the fan base and be pretty strict about it,” he says. “The bleachers get pretty crowded, especially the student section. I would put in a masking retirement for anyone sitting up in the bleachers.”
And it’s not just in the stands that Ohl believes students and adults should wear masks if they want high school athletics to continue uninterrupted.
“Those schools that are still mask-optional should think about it for their entire student body,” he says. “How are you going to cocoon off the football team if no one else in the school’s wearing masks?”
Masked or unmasked, vaccinated or unvaccinated, some high school athletes are going to contract COVID-19 because they’re “a social group of people,” Ohl says. “You have to remember that even though a kid has a positive test, it doesn’t mean he got it on the field or in the locker room. It’s more likely that he got it at the pizza party after the game or in other social activities.”
And when athletes contract and then recover from the coronavirus, it’s extremely important that they take proper precautions before returning to practice and competition. Ohl recommends following a set of guidelines put together by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“It has to do with making sure they’re recovered from all of the inflammatory aspects of it because there are some things, particularly myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), that you have to look out for in an athlete,” he says. “It’s almost like a concussion protocol for COVID.”
Ohl believes there are enough protocols in place and tools available to make completing a school year of high school athletics possible, although it has been and will continue to be challenging.
“As time goes on and we get further into the season,” he says, “there’s going to be more kids who are going to get vaccinated just because they see the writing on the wall, and delta is going to start to ebb off here in a little while. It’s probably getting close to its peak right now. As we get toward the end of the fall season, I think numbers will go down and we’ll have more teams able to participate, especially with testing programs ramped up. … Getting started is always the hardest part.”
