Infectious diseases expert optimistic about high school athletics amidst COVID-19 delta surge

Masked or unmasked, vaccinated or unvaccinated, some high school athletes are going to contract COVID-19 because they’re “a social group of people,” Ohl says. “You have to remember that even though a kid has a positive test, it doesn’t mean he got it on the field or in the locker room. It’s more likely that he got it at the pizza party after the game or in other social activities.”

And when athletes contract and then recover from the coronavirus, it’s extremely important that they take proper precautions before returning to practice and competition. Ohl recommends following a set of guidelines put together by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“It has to do with making sure they’re recovered from all of the inflammatory aspects of it because there are some things, particularly myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), that you have to look out for in an athlete,” he says. “It’s almost like a concussion protocol for COVID.”

Ohl believes there are enough protocols in place and tools available to make completing a school year of high school athletics possible, although it has been and will continue to be challenging.

“As time goes on and we get further into the season,” he says, “there’s going to be more kids who are going to get vaccinated just because they see the writing on the wall, and delta is going to start to ebb off here in a little while. It’s probably getting close to its peak right now. As we get toward the end of the fall season, I think numbers will go down and we’ll have more teams able to participate, especially with testing programs ramped up. … Getting started is always the hardest part.”

