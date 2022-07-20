It's no secret in the CIAA, schools are chasing three-time defending champion Bowie State

ROANOKE, Va. – There are no secrets in the CIAA, everybody is chasing Bowie State in football.

The Bulldogs, the three-time defending league champions, may have had a coaching change but the talent, depth and experience is still there.

In the Southern Division everybody is chasing Fayetteville State, winners of the division for the last four years who are 0-4 in the championship game.

As the coaches gathered to promote the league not far from Salem, Va. where the championship game will be played in November, the overriding theme is playing catch up to the Bulldogs, who were 42-8 in the last four seasons under Damon Wilson going to the NCAA Division II playoffs each of those seasons.

Wilson, who was CIAA coach of the year three times in his 13 seasons at Bowie State, left to take the job at Morgan State and now it’s up to interim head coach Kyle Jackson to keep the Bowie State train running smoothly. Jackson was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.

Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State would like nothing more than a shot at taking down Bowie State in the CIAA championship game. The problem for Massey and the Rams is they have to first solve getting past Fayetteville State.

“When you look at the Southern Division there’s Fayetteville State and Shaw they can run the ball and to some extent Bowie State runs the ball well also,” Massey said. “So we’ve got to get back to having an effective running game and that’s how you can close the gap a little bit.”

The bolster that running game Massey says Andrew Hayes, the lone returning running back, will see plenty of action. Massey also said that incoming freshmen Trevon Hester (Page High School) and Noah Marshall (Mount Tabor) will be giving plenty of opportunities to carry the ball.

“Noah Marshall is a good back and so is Hester,” Massey said.

Kendyl Graves and his twin brother, Dominique, are part of the nine graduate students on Massey’s roster. Dominique will be the starter at quarterback and Kendyl will play on the offensive line.

Giving Dominique some competition at quarterback will be incoming freshman Jahmier Slade, who graduated from Dudley and led them to the 3-A state championship.

“We’ve got some competition at quarterback and that will help us,” Massey said.

Key linebacker heads off into real world

Even though Ta’Shaun Taylor of WSSU made the All-CIAA preseason team his football career is over. Taylor, who graduated in the spring, has taken a job in law enforcement at Wake County as a sheriff.

“He’s going to make about $50,000 a year so he’s not playing in his super senior season,” Massey said. “And we respect that because he’s been a heck of a player for us and we’re confident we’ve got guys to pick up the slack.”

Taylor was the leading tackler for the Rams last season with 73.

When Massey told the assembled coaches and journalists on Wednesday he heard something.

“One of the coaches just said ‘good’ and that’s OK,” Massey said.

The other WSSU player chosen on the preseason All-CIAA team was defensive back Elijah Banks, a Mount Tabor graduate.

CIAA championship game up for bid

The CIAA championship game could be on the move. The bid process will be open after a successful run in Salem, Va. This year's championship game will be Nov. 12.

It’s expected that Salem, Va. will bid for the game again but one of the concepts the league would look at is having the game back on a campus.

Having the game on one of the school’s campus would help financially within the conference.

The championship game has been in Salem the last six years.

Carey Harveycutter, the director of Tourism for Salem, says they will put in a bid to keep the championship game at Salem Stadium.

Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams, who is in her 10th year at the CIAA, said: “(Salem, Va.) makes it very difficult for us to try and go somewhere because Salem and the Roanoke Valley area are part of the family. This business is about relationships and connections.”

A missing piece of the puzzle for WSSU was solved when it hired a strength coach. Kerry Harbor, who was at Reagan High School.

Harbor, who was also the strength coach at WSSU in the mid-2000’s before leaving for Delaware State, was strength coach under Kermit Blount at WSSU for several years.

“It’s such a big thing to have a strength coach again,” Massey said. “Now we can get that organization in there where guys are being consistent and accountable. And Coach Harbor is a high-character guy who is very good at what he does….He’s a difference maker.”

Defending the legacy

WSSU will be celebrating its 80th season of football, something that Massey says is a big deal.

“With this being the 80th year we want to defend that legacy,” Massey said. “It’s so important to look back at this school’s history in football coaching back to Coach (Bill) Hayes and we are intent on restoring that legacy.”

The Rams will have 40 first-year players between transfers and high-school recruits to go along with 40 returning players.

“We’ve got a good mix coming in of veterans to go along with our new-comers,” Massey said. “We were picked third in the division and that’s about right because we were third last year. But don’t think we will finish third because our goal is to win the division.”

