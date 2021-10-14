J.R. Smith, former NBA star, humbled by experience of competing in first college golf tournament for N.C. A&T

Maybe once J.R. Smith settles into a groove as a freshman college golfer it will be as smooth as his jump shot when he was starring in the NBA.

Smith, 36, completed a rather historic three rounds for the N.C. A&T golf team at the Elon Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club in Burlington Oct. 12.

What was historic wasn’t Smith’s final score or where he finished but it was more about his goals on and off the course.

On Tuesday he shot 8-over 79 to finish his 54 holes at 27 over to place 81 out of the 84 golfers in the field playing the Donald Ross design that plays to a par-71 at about 6,800 yards. On Monday he played 36 holes shooting 83-78 and said afterwards he got his “butt kicked” and it was a humbling experience but he wasn’t disappointed.

There were plenty of curious on-lookers with Smith trying another sport after his 16-year NBA career where he won two championships with LeBron James in Cleveland and Los Angeles. And James took to Twitter to make sure and give his former teammate some encouragement.

“HOW AMAZING IS THIS MAN!!! DAMN IM BEYOND PROUD OF MY BROTHER,” James tweeted soon after Smith teed off in his first round on Monday morning.