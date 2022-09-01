Jaycee Park hosts county all-girls high school tennis tournament

For the first time since 2019, the Rockingham County Tennis Association (RCTA) hosted an all-county girls event for the four public county high schools Thursday, Sept. 1 at Jaycee Park in Reidsville from 3 to 8 p.m.

The RCTA functions under the umbrella of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) which promotes the sport in the southeastern United States.

The USTA Southern covers nine states including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It's 137,000-plus members represent more than 26 percent of the USTA membership.

Like many other sports in the region, tennis events and tournaments were limited over the last two years due to the COVID-19 crisis, so Thursday’s matches proved to be a fun and competitive return to normalcy for the county players.

Varsity high school players from McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham County participated in singles and doubles events throughout the day and into the evening.

The RCTA offers a variety of programs for both youth and adults county-wide throughout the year.

There are currently 37 public courts and 53 red ball playground courts lined and located throughout Rockingham County.

Since 2018, RCTA has made significant improvements to county-wide facilities including resurfacing the six courts at Rockingham Community College, four at Jaycee Park in Reidsville, four at Bridge Street Recreation in Eden and built six new courts at Western Rockingham Middle School in Mayodan.

For a complete list of courts in the county and programs offered by the RCTA visit playtennis.usta.com.