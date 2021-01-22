Jennifer King, Rockingham County native, to become first Black woman hired as full-time NFL assistant coach

“I didn’t really envision doing this, because I didn’t see anyone that looked like me doing it,” King said, according to The Robesonian sports editor Chris Stiles. “Now that I’m here, I think it’s super important for me to be a visual for those kids, not just for girls but for kids in general, to see someone that looks like them in a position that they can achieve. I think it really opens up your mind and your dreams for what you want to achieve.”

King and Washington's season ended Jan. 9 with a loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC playoffs. The playoff game was the first with female coaches on each sideline, with the Bucs' staff including assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, the Associated Press reported.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he and Rivera were on a diversity panel once and share similar beliefs. Arians called women in coaching “the wave of the future.”

“It’s going to tell those young girls that are watching that you can — yes, you can coach in the NFL,” Rivera said, according to AP. “This game, it’s a tremendous game. It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization.”