GREENSBORO – Reidsville resident and life-long North Carolina public servant Jerry Talley was recently tapped to receive the prestigious Golden Whistle Award from the NCHSAA for his many decades of commitment to athletics and education for citizens in the state.

This NCHSAA awards celebration aims to recognize and honor outstanding achievements and commitment to high school athletics. Students, coaches, administrators and contest officials are among those who will be recognized and celebrated.

A 1966 graduate of Reidsville Senior High School, Talley was a star basketball and baseball player during his playing days as well as the trainer for the then Golden Lions football team.

After high school graduation, Talley was a member of the first class at Rockingham Community College when the institution opened its doors in 1966 where he became the first class president at RCC.

He transferred to Appalachian State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education. Talley would go on to graduate from A & T State University with a Master of Education in Health and Physical Education, a Master of Science degree in Safety and Driver Education, and a Master of Science in Education Administration.

After being honorably discharged following a two-year stint in the United States Army, he then embarked on his career in education and athletics where he served in many vital roles from 1973 to 2002.

Talley taught physical education and health at Reidsville Middle school for 12 years. During that time, he coached eighth and ninth grade football, basketball and later served as the head varsity baseball coach for the Reidsville Rams where he stayed for six years.

Talley would go on to serve as the assistant principal at both Reidsville High School and Reidsville Middle School and was appointed principal of Williamsburg Elementary where he remained until his retirement in 2002.

While juggling the rigors of his coaching and teaching career, he started officiating basketball in 1975 at the YMCA and recreation leagues around Reidsville and Madison. Talley became a member of the Triad Basketball Officials Association in 1976 where he began officiating high school JV and varsity basketball games. He also officiated softball and volleyball in the mid-1980’s.

Obviously, Talley has always worn many hats over the course of his life and career. To this day, he can still can be found occasionally running up and down the court officiating basketball games with his crew, many of whom are more than half his age and he keeps up with them step-for-step.

In addition, he has been the public address announcer for the Reidsville football team since 1988 as well as serving as the Mid-State 2A Conference Commissioner. Talley is well-respected by his officiating peers, coaches and fans alike for his integrity and commitment.

Talley said he was informed he would be receiving the award by NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner & Supervisor of Officials Cecil Mock last week.

Talley said the honor is overwhelming.

“It is a great honor that I was surprised to receive since there are over 5,000 officials in this state and I was selected,” said Talley.

Following the ceremony honorees will enjoy a buffet lunch and celebrate with honorees and their guests.

The awards celebration is scheduled for June 14 at 10 a.m. on the Greensboro Coliseum Campus.