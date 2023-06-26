Southwest Guilford has hired Jessica Pone, its 2011 state championship game MVP, to lead its girls basketball program, the school announced on Thursday.

“I am a Cowgirl through and through,” Pone said. “Becoming the head coach has given me an amazing opportunity to be involved with the game I love, but most importantly, to give back to the young student-athletes of my alma mater.

“This is a full-circle moment for me because I see myself in so many of the girls; some of them do not know their potential yet. And to be able to witness that spark and the growth in them the same way my coaches, Jessica Bryan, Nicholas Scarborough and Samuel Warren did, is my honor. I can’t wait to continue growing the Southwest legacy.”

Pone replaces Scarborough, who resigned after 10 seasons in May as the winningest coach in the program’s history at 175-89.

Last season, the Cowgirls finished 16-12, third in the Metro 4A Conference at 9-6, and lost in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A tournament 61-36 to Marvin Ridge.

Pone has been an assistant under Scarborough since August 2017. In that time, the Cowgirls have gone 94-56, have never missed the playoffs and have finished no worse than third in conference play. They were the regular season and conference tournament champions for the 2017-18 season.

As a player for Southwest, Pone was a two-time all-conference selection, the Sheetz Holiday Classic MVP as a senior and was a member of three conference title teams for Coach Jessica Bryan. Pone, who graduated in 2012, also played in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

Pone, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 13.2 points as a senior.

In her junior season, the Cowgirls finished 30-2 as NCHSAA 4A state champions, with Pone scoring 13 points as MVP in the 44-35 title-game victory over Millbrook.

Pone went on to play at Campbell University from 2012 to 2016.