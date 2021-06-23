Joe Woodward named athletics director at Wesleyan

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian Academy has named Joe Woodward athletics director. Woodward, who previously served as an assistant coach for Trojans' varsity boys basketball team and as head coach of its junior varsity boys basketball team, replaces Eljah Denton.
Wesleyan high school principal Tim Rickman, middle school principal Tim Kohns "and I interviewed several candidates throughout the U.S. and ultimately, we found the best person was already right here at Wesleyan,” Dr. Rob Brown, Wesleyan's head of school, said in a news release. “Joe possesses all the ingredients of an outstanding athletics director: excellent character and grit, proven leadership, incredible communications skills, a passion for athletics and our students, and a great vision for the athletics program. We are excited about the future of our program with Joe at the helm.”
Woodward came highly recommended by coaches within the Wesleyan program, including Denton, the Trojans' former AD, who left the school to pursue another opportunity. Varsity boys soccer coach Scott Reitnour had this to say about Woodward, “Joe personifies class, character, discipline, enthusiasm and integrity. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Joe‘s work ethic, and I believe our athletic program will be in good hands for years to come.”
Born and raised in New York, Woodward moved to North Carolina with the U.S. Marine Corps in 2011. He served as a sergeant and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for his service in Afghanistan. Woodward and his wife, Kailee, settled in North Carolina, and he built a highly successful career in the medical sales industry. The couple has twin 4-year-old girls, Joella and Isabella, who attend Wesleyan’s Early Education Center, and daughter Georgia Kate who is 9 months old.
“As a parent I have been blessed by seeing Wesleyan’s vision and mission at work and I am fully committed to it," Woodward said. "As a coach, I have enjoyed pouring into these young people on an individual basis. Now, as athletics director, my job and my desire is to take Wesleyan’s athletic program to the next level in every aspect. Those ADs who have come before me have already done a tremendous job in establishing Wesleyan as a strong, respected program throughout the state and region. The next step is to grow and shape this program for the future and I am excited to get started doing just that.”
