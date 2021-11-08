Jones rewarded for stellar defensive performance

BOONE — Steven Jones Jr. has added a Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honor to the national recognition he received from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Jones intercepted three passes and scored touchdowns on two interception returns in App State's 48-14 win at Arkansas State on Saturday. His two pick-six TDs tied the Sun Belt record set by ULM's Isaiah Newsome against Texas State in 2013, and with four pick-six TDs in his career, Jones has tied the Sun Belt record set by Arkansas State's Money Hunter from 2013-16.

Middle Tennessee's Damon Nickson holds the Sun Belt single-game interception record with four against Louisiana in 2006.

Touchdown returns of 47 and 34 yards, sandwiched around a leaping interception at the goal line, gave Jones three pick-six TDs and four total interceptions over the last two games. With five interceptions this season, he and South Carolina's Jaylan Foster are tied for first place nationally.

Jones is the first Mountaineer to earn a weekly national honor from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.