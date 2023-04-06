Northern Guilford officially announced Josh Evans as its second girls basketball coach Wednesday evening, a familiar face who follows in the footsteps of campus legend Kim Furlough.

“He’s been with the program for years prior to taking the head men’s job at Rockingham (County) High School,” Nighthawks athletics director Brian Thomas said. “He’s a good family man; our kids know him, and our kids love him.

“He is energetic, knows the program, knows the direction and knows the history. The big thing for me with Josh is that trying to fill coach Furlough’s shoes is not something that anyone is going to be able to do; they have to fill their own shoes, per se,” Thomas said. “But he does know the girls, he knows the program, he has a similar mindset in terms of how we’ve done things in the past as far as offense and defense, but the big thing with Josh is that he is willing to not only run what we’ve run in the past, but he also understands that if he doesn’t have the personnel based on the athletes that we have, he knows that he is going to have to modify and make changes as he goes forward.”

The school’s girls basketball program began with the 2007-08 season, and Furlough has served as coach from the inception. During that period, the Southeast Guilford graduate compiled a 355-93 record with back-to-back NCHSAA state championships in 2017 and 2018, after finishing runner-up in 2016.

In 2022-23, the Nighthawks (27-1) went undefeated until the No. 3 seed fell, 58-53, to 11-seed Charlotte Catholic in the NCHSAA 4A third round.

Evans played high school basketball at Morehead for Coach John Harder and graduated from there in 2002. At 19, he entered the fire service and began a coaching career that eventually took him to Northern in 2011.

From 2011 to 2015, Evans spent four seasons as a boys assistant. After two seasons as Rockingham County junior varsity boys coach, he returned to Northern, where he worked under Furlough from 2017 to 2022.

At Northern, Evans was part of four regular season conference championships and four conference tournament titles between boys and girls, with three each from Furlough’s girls teams. He was also a member of the 2018 title-winning staff.

Evans, 38, took over as interim girls coach when Furlough took medical leave during the 2019-20 season because of breast cancer. He took the team to an 11-4 mark.

Evans said he is blessed to return to the school and said that Nighthawk Nation is an “incredible fan base.” He said that Furlough, the staff and great players have contributed toward building one of the most respected programs in the state.

“Obviously, I learned a lot of x’s and o’s, I learned a lot of different schemes and managing the game,” Evans said. “But one of the things I learned most from Coach Furlough was the importance of being a voice and being an advocate for women’s athletics. She has always been outspoken and been a big advocate for women’s athletics.”

Evans looks to have an aggressive defense that sets up “easy offense” in transition. Offensively, the coach will adjust according to personnel, saying that it could be an inside-out style with a post like Elissa Cunane or a perimeter approach if given smaller players.

Before taking the Northern Guilford job, Evans’ first year as a high school varsity head coach was at Rockingham County, where the boys went 3-21 and 3-11 in Mid-State 3A Conference play.

According to Evans, the Cougars’ starting lineup featured two freshmen and a sophomore at times and said other teams’ coaches complimented him on improvement over the season. Evans added that the non-conference schedule included playing NCHSAA 2A state runner-up Reidsville twice, Morehead twice and going on the road to face North Stokes, which finished 23-6.

He extended an apology to a “good group of kids” at Rockingham County and their parents for only being there for one season, but said the move is what is best for him and his family. Evans was Rockingham County’s third coach in three years.

He’s officially the coach at Northern, but anticipates joining the school as a teacher in August.

“Northern is just home to me,” Evans said, “and I’m thrilled to be back and be over there.”