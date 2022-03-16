Josh Howard says winning the 2000 NIT was about proving that the Demon Deacons should have gone to NCAA Tournament

“The Deac Boyz” still text each other and talk on a regular basis about the 2000 NIT title Wake Forest won.

Josh Howard, who was a freshman on that team, said the group chat frequently shares a photo from Madison Square Garden of the team holding the NIT trophy.

“We ran the table in that tournament,” Howard said by phone earlier this week from Dallas, where he just finished his first season as a head coach of NAIA’s University of North Texas at Dallas.

As a graduate of Wake Forest, where he went on to be the ACC player of the year in his senior season in 2003-04, Howard has watched this season unfold and loves what he’s seen. The Demon Deacons are in the NIT and will play at Joel Coliseum on Wednesday night against Towson.

“I watched the last six games they played and Mr. Williams (Alondes Williams) made me proud because he got that player of the year award in the ACC, and it made me feel old,” said Howard, 41, who was born and raised in Kernersville.

Howard said that 1999-2000 team, coached by Dave Odom, should have been in the NCAA Tournament. But the league was stacked that season with Maryland, Duke and North Carolina in the top 10 most of the season. All three made the NCAA Tournament.

The Deacons, much like this season, finished in fifth place in 1999-2000 with a 7-9 ACC record and played in the NIT instead.

“Duke, Maryland and North Carolina were all really strong so when we went to the NIT we just decided to use that as motivation to show how good we were,” said Howard, who averaged 9.2 points per game.

The Deacons ended up 22-14, and started out by winning at Vanderbilt in the first NIT game before getting two home games and beating New Mexico and California. They beat New Mexico at Joel Coliseum but then had to play California at the Greensboro Coliseum because there was an event at Joel Coliseum, which Wake Forest didn’t own at the time.

Then, in New York City at Madison Square Garden, they needed overtime to beat N.C. State 62-59 in the semifinals before winning the title with a 71-61 win over Notre Dame, coached by Matt Doherty.

Darius Songalia, who was a sophomore, led the Deacons in scoring at 13.7 points per game and senior Robert O’Kelley averaged 13 points a game. Craig Dawson also averaged 9.1 points and Rafael Vidaurreta and Josh Shoemaker, two 6-foot-9 rebounding machines, handled a lot of the inside play. Craig Dawson was also a pivotal player that season; he scored 13 points in the championship game.

“It’s funny, but Robert hadn’t had the best of senior seasons shooting the ball, but he was really good in the NIT,” Howard said of O’Kelley who had 19 points in the championship game and was named the tournament MVP.

For their NIT championship, the players got rings and made a lot of great memories. Howard still has his ring and also one of the nets that was cut down.

“I got one of the nets and I still have it,” Howard said. “I think after Coach Odom cut it down he threw it in my direction so I kept it.”

Howard said it will be up to the current team to decide if they want to make the best of not being in the NCAA’s.

“They have a choice and I’ve seen what they can do when they are working on all cylinders and Coach (Steve) Forbes has done a great job this season,” Howard said. “I know it’s a disappointment not being in the Big Dance but they can make the most of the NIT and use it as a springboard into next season.”

Howard said that after the Demon Deacons won that NIT they went to the NCAA Tournament the next three seasons. They went the next season under Odom, who then left for South Carolina, then went Howard’s junior and senior seasons under Skip Prosser.

“They can do the same thing,” Howard said about this NIT, “so I hope they do well and can get to New York.”