JUST GETTING STARTED: Reidsville's Dionte Neal is making an early impact

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville’s Dionte Neal leads the state with 12 interceptions, three of them returned for touchdowns. He’s also caught 44 passes for 693 yards and nine touchdowns for a Rams team that is 13-1 heading into Friday night’s NCHSAA Class 2-A West regional final.

Neal is also expected to start at point guard for a loaded Reidsville boys basketball team once the Rams’ football playoff run ends — they hope with the school’s 23rd state championship.

And he’s just a freshman.

‘That kid can play’

The comparisons between Neal and former Reidsville football and basketball standout Breon Pass are obvious. Pass helped the Rams win three straight state titles in 2018, 2019 and spring 2021 as a defensive back and wide receiver, and he finished his basketball career as the school’s all-time leading scorer before going on to play on the hardwood at N.C. State.

Do the comparisons, especially when Neal is just getting started in high school athletics, bother him?

“Sometimes,” he says, “but that’s a great comparison. I’m happy when they compare me (because of all Breon did), but I just want to be the best version of myself.”

Neal says he works out with Pass frequently during the summer and they talk “all the time.”

“He just tells me to stay humble and be yourself and trust the process,” Neal says. “That was always his thing. I’m just trusting the process right now and hoping it leads down the right path.”

So far, that path has taken him from Reidsville Middle School, where he was a playmaking quarterback and defensive back and a basketball standout, to Community Stadium right next door. Neal impressed the coaches at the middle school enough that there was already a loud buzz surrounding him before he started watching high school football workouts from the sideline in the spring.

Brian Knowles, the athletics director at the middle school and a former Reidsville High football assistant coach, “kept telling us he was going to be better than Breon,” says Rams head coach Jimmy Teague. “When you compare someone to Breon Pass, that’s a big comparison. I trust what Brian says, but we needed to see him in person.”

Al Hendricks, Reidsville’s longtime defensive backs coach, heard about Neal, too.

“In the summer, everybody was saying, ‘You’ve got a good defensive back coming over,’ but I had to see it for myself,” Hendricks says. “When we went down to Chapel Hill for a 7-on-7, I threw him in there early and said, ‘Let’s see what you’ve got.’ That’s when I realized and told Coach Teague, ‘That kid can play.’ ”

‘He’s going to get even better as he gets older’

By the time football practice started for the Rams in August, they knew a little bit about what they had in Neal. But he still wasn’t sure if he was ready to step into a significant role as a freshman.

“It was fast and a lot to learn,” he says of the first few full-team practices with the Rams.

“Sometimes coming from the middle school to the high school is such a different game,” Teague says.

Before Neal’s first game, Aug. 19 against Western Alamance, “I was shaking, man,” he says. “I was very nervous, but I was excited at the same time. Reidsville is title town, so I had to be a little nervous.”

Since then, Neal “has been there and worked extremely hard,” Reidsville’s head coach adds. “He’s got a lot of talent, but it also blends in with his work ethic. He’s going to get even better as he gets older.”

Neal's breakout came in Week 4, when Reidsville rallied for a 35-28 win over a very good Eastern Alamance team. He finished with three interceptions, giving him five for the season, including the pick that sealed the victory.

“I got out of my shell right there,” Neal says. “When I got the pick, I fell to the ground and I thought, I can be pretty good at this.”

One thing that’s already helped Neal become pretty good is having junior Que’shyne Flippen as a teammate. Flippen plays the opposite corner on defense and is the Rams’ leading receiver on offense.

“It’s great!” Neal says of playing with Flippen. “Knowing he’s on one side and I’m on the other makes it hard for teams to throw on us. Then with J.D. (McCain) at safety and Aidan (Mansfield) and Paul (Widerman) in the middle …” Reidsville has forced a mind-blowing 48 turnovers this season.

Flippen also challenges Neal to get better every day in practice.

“It gets tense, trash talking a lot,” Neal says, “but it’s all to help us get better.”

Flippen and Neal have contests in practice to see who can pick off the most passes. “I like that competition,” Hendricks says, “because you play like you practice.”

Flippen and Neal also support each other when things don’t go according to plan on the field.

“Whenever he’s feeling down or not playing his best, I just go over and tell him to keep going because at any time he can break a long run, catch a fade or do something to get our team right back in it,” Neal says. “He just tells me to slow the game down, let the game come to you and relax.”

That’s the kind of advice Neal also gets from his father, Jarrod, who is an assistant basketball coach at Reidsville.

“We text before every game,” Dionte says. “He just tells me to go out there and play, have fun and be smart.”

‘He sees a lot of things that others don’t see’

What makes Neal so good so young?

“The Good Lord has gifted him with talent,” Teague says. “He’s not the fastest guy, not even on our team, but he can jump, he’s got really good hands. There’s not anything he doesn’t do well.”

Hendricks has been a coach at Reidsville for 38 years, most of that time working with defensive backs.

“He’s one of the best I’ve coached,” Hendricks says. “He’s very coachable and he understands what you’re trying to get him to do. He’s very mature for his age.”

Hendricks credits that to Dionte’s dad, Jarrod.

“That’s where the discipline comes from and it pushes him to be the best he can be,” Hendricks says. “The ability to be coached and learn and listen, that comes from his dad.”

Physically, Neal isn’t the most imposing football player. Even after a growth spurt, the 15-year-old stands just 5-feet-9 and weighs just 145 pounds. When teams see that height, they often think they can take advantage of the matchup.

“He’s a freshman. He’s short,” Neal imagines opposing coaches thinking. “We feel like we have an advantage.”

But they do so at their peril.

“Whenever they throw it, I feel like it’s my ball,” Neal says. “They’re still coming at me, especially last game with Chris Culliver,” he says, referring to the state’s leading receiver, a 6-foot-3 senior at Maiden who is committed to North Carolina. “Two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. I think I did pretty good.”

Teague says, “Nothing really scares or intimidates him, even though he’s not really big in stature. … You would think that physically against a guy like (Culliver) he would be, but he loves those kinds of challenges. He wants to be matched up with the other teams’ best receiver all the time.”

That desire to go one-on-one and win is something Neal brings from the basketball court.

Hendricks says he tells him the same thing he told Pass: “It’s just like in basketball. When people want to know how you make a pass over here when the guy wasn’t there, it’s slow the game down. Slow the game down and let it come to you. He does that.

“He sees a lot of things that others don’t see. I tell all my DBs, ‘If you can see the ball, you can get it.’ ”

Neal has gotten it 12 times in 14 games, but he’s not satisfied with that total.

“I want to finish the season with at least 15 picks,” he says without a hint of arrogance, “and I want to win a state championship in football first and then basketball.”

At some point during his career at Reidsville, Neal will probably have to choose whether he will pursue basketball or football at the college level. He still hasn’t played a high school basketball game, but he’s shown enough playing for Team CP3 on the Nike travel circuit that colleges already are showing interest.

People often tell Teague that Neal is better at basketball than he is at football, “But if he’s better in basketball, people had better watch out,” the Rams’ head coach says with a laugh.

How does Neal keep his mind on football when basketball, which he says “will always have a special place in my heart,” is just around the corner?

“Obviously, basketball is very important to me, but that’s not what’s important right now,” Neal says. “Football is important and I’m trying to win a state championship. We’re very close, and that’s the main focus.”

But basketball isn’t far away for Neal, fellow freshman standout Kendre Harrison and football teammates Al Lee, Landon Denny and Tamir Johnson.

“We’ve all been talking — me, Kendre, Al, Lando, Tamir — we think we can win states in football and basketball.”