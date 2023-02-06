Former Reidsville defensive lineman Nhycer Kelly is looking forward to the next chapter of his life after signing his National Letter of Intent to play football and pursue his education at Hampton University next fall. He was joined by his family, coaches and friends last Wednesday at Reidsville Senior High School for the ceremony. The Hampton Pirates are getting a proven and tenacious guy in the trenches and all of his coaches agree.

“Obviously the first thing that stands out is his ability and willingness to do whatever we asked him to do. We were talking about it last night, he probably averaged 130 to 135 plays a game as an offensive and defensive lineman and you don’t find many guys that are willing to do that. It was his ability and leadership and he was a good football player on both sides of the ball. I know that the coaches at the Hampton University are ecstatic that he decided to continue his football career there and we are excited to see how his career unfolds over the next four years,” former Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague said.

Kelly, a key defensive and offensive lineman on the Rams team that finished as the 2022 2A state runner-up, closed out his senior season with 96 solo tackles and averaged more than six per game. In addition, he had six sacks and nine hurries. His 14-2 Reidsville team, came up just short of bringing home the state title in a 24-21 loss to East Duplin which came down to the final play of the game Dec. 10, 2022 in Chapel Hill. The Rams finished 6-0 in league play and won the regular season Mid-State 2A Conference title. Last season’s Reidsville team won 13 in a row prior to the state championship game.

Kelly joins a Pirates team that is looking to improve on last seasons 4-7 finish in 2022. He’ll be playing under head coach Robert Prunty, a respected man in the ranks with over 30 years of coaching experience at the college level. In addition, Kelly will work with defensive line coach Kentwan Balmer, a standout at North Carolina who went on to be a first round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Indications are, Kelly could be a key piece to the puzzle for Hampton who plays in the Big South Conference.