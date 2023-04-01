Kernersville native Connor Hardin was an all-conference football player at Greensboro Page and started in college for Louisburg, but a history of injuries resulted in a rising star in NBA 2K League eSports.

“I was just tired of being hurt,” Hardin said. “I had four surgeries from football in four years, and I just wasn’t having fun anymore because of that. Playing 2K is something I’ve loved for years, still love it, and it’s something I want to do for years to come.”

Hardin, 19, a rookie Pistons GT power forward, was recently named NBA 2K League Player of the Week for games played from March 21-23.

Raised in Kernersville, Hardin commuted to Page with his father, William Hardin, the current Walkertown baseball coach, who was then a teacher and baseball coach at Page.

The younger Hardin played video games casually with friends, but on one day in April 2017, his hip started bothering him after diving for a loose ball during a gym class basketball game. Later that day, in a Kernersville Middle School baseball game against Walkertown, he felt a “pop” when swinging the bat.

The hip evulsion fracture didn’t immediately end his real life athletic career, but it did prompt Hardin to dive into the popular NBA 2K video game series that’s been sold in over 118 million units worldwide.

Later in 2017 he won his first competitive 2K tournament, making about $700, an indication to him and his parents that he had a talent beyond the typical gamer.

Hardin, who was all-conference in baseball and football at Page, started as a 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman at left tackle for two-year Louisburg College. That season, he suffered a torn meniscus and a slightly torn anterior cruciate ligament and, playing past the possibility of a redshirt, had thoughts that “football wasn’t for me anymore.”

His attention then turned to eSports, a growing industry being met with skepticism from traditionally minded people. But in 2023, it’s expected to reach a global audience of 532 million and generate $1.38 billion in revenue.

Initially, Hardin’s family, all college educated, were unconvinced when it came to Connor having a pro career playing video games.

“Before my third knee surgery, my parents were super-against it; they didn’t want me to do it whatsoever,” Hardin said. “They thought that getting a college degree was that much more important. Then, after my third knee surgery, I sat down and talked to them. I told them, ‘This is what I truly want to do’ and ever since then, they’ve become my biggest supporters.”

Over time, Hardin created online relationships with prominent gamers such as current T-Wolves shooting guard ShiftyKaii and Joe Knows, who has 1.04 million YouTube subscribers.

Established in 2017, the NBA 2K League is a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive and is the first official eSports league operated by a pro sports league in the U.S. Its inaugural season in May 2018 featured 17 teams, all affiliated with NBA teams. The league has since expanded to 25 teams, with 22 of them affiliated with an NBA team.

The league has several notable sponsors, and team employees receive checks from the NBA. Each team has five players to fill a virtual basketball lineup in which participants create a player who doesn’t resemble an actual NBA player. The organizations can fill those rosters by retaining past players and selecting those available through a player draft.

The 2023 schedule consists of 3 vs. 3 and 5 vs. 5 competition, split in half with the 3 vs. 3 season started on March 8 and the 5 vs. 5 set to start on May 23.

Money varies, but players make at least $32,000 on a six-month base salary and can make additional prize pool money from tournaments. The Pistons team last year won $250,000 for winning the league’s 3 vs. 3 championship, divided to give each player $38,000 additionally. Players can also make money through sponsorships.

The league also pays living, transportation and other expenses.

After the championship season, Duane Burton, the Pistons GT general manager and coach, kept three of his players, needing a shooting guard and power forward to fill the five-man roster.

Preparing for the draft, Hardin was named tournament most valuable player at the UPA Dallas Regionals, a prestigious 2K event in which teams had at least two professionals. Barton already had Hardin on his radar, but the in-person interactions revealed a hungry competitor who worked well with Pistons GT point guard Anthony Costanzo.

“What a lot of coaches and GMs want to see is how they play in person. Because when it comes to eSports, people that perform in person, they’ll be the people that are stars; everyone can perform when they are at home when no one is talking trash to them and they are comfortable, but they want to see how people play when they are not comfortable,” Hardin said.

Hardin, drafted 18th overall in the first round, made his debut on March 8 vs. Cavs GT. On March 23, he scored a career-high 18 points in a game to 21 against top-seeded Bucks Gaming in The Slam Open. That point total is a league record for a power forward.

As a member of Pistons GT, Hardin lives in an apartment in Washington, D.C., with two of his teammates. When the season is complete, he intends to resume college in accordance with his parents’ wishes, but not at Louisburg. Putting school on hold this season, Hardin intends to take heavier loads in the offseason and a lighter load online in future seasons until he gets a degree.

“When I first got drafted, about a week and a half later, we got flown out to Detroit, we got VIP passes to games, and we got to see the teams,” Hardin said. “To be honest, it is creating so many connections for me, so when I’m done here, I’ll have a chance to work in the NBA or work in the higher-ups of the NBA 2K League. It’s just opening so many doors that I could never have imagined.”