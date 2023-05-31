Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program will open its season in front of a primetime, national audience as the ACC, in conjunction with ESPN and the ACC Network, has announced kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the 2023 season.

Carolina’s season-opening match-up with South Carolina on Sept. 2 will air on ABC and kickoff at 7:30 p.m. This will be the 60th contest between the two border rivals with UNC holding a 35-20-4 advantage. The Tar Heels and Gamecocks have met twice during Coach Brown’s return to Chapel Hill with each team winning one.

UNC’s home opener against App St. on Sept. 9 will kick off at 5:15 p.m. and air on ACC Network. This will mark the fourth game between the two in-state schools and the third match-up in the last five years. Carolina leads the series 2-1.

On Sept. 16, Carolina will welcome Minnesota to Chapel Hill for the first meeting between the two schools. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2. This marks the first game in a home-and-home series that will see UNC head north for the 2024 season opener.

Full 2023 Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) (7:30 p.m. / ABC)

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. App State (5:15 p.m. / ACC Network)

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota (3:30 p.m. / ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Pitt

Saturday, Sept. 30: Open

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Miami

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Saturday, Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 25: at NC State

For up-to-date information on Carolina football, visit GoHeels.com/Football and follow us on Twitter (@UNCFootball), Instagram (@uncfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).