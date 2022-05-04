Kids and teens from all over the region descend on Oak Hills to improve their golf skills

EDEN – Oak Hills Golf Club rolled out the red carpet for more than 70 young golfers ranging from ages 6 to 18 at the US Kids Golf Tournament May 1.

Senior Director of Academy and Coach Development for US Kids Golf, Jim Hardy and a dedicated staff, helped the golfers get started with action teeing off at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The fourth US Kids Golf tour of the season, other successful events are also held in Raleigh, the Sandhills-Pinehurst area as well as Charlotte.

US Kids Golf, which has been putting on tournaments for 25 years, typically hosts about 1,800 tournaments per year that culminates with the World Championship in Pinehurst which is held in the last week of July through the first week of August.

The play and learn divisions is supervised with parent caddies or mentors that walk the course with the kids and give advice when needed.

This is the first season of the Piedmont Triad local tour and the second to last event of the spring season.

There are 14 divisions divided by age and gender where the player tees off from a distance that suits their skill level.

It’s similar to PGA or LPGA events with a talented pool of young golfers with most averaging scores of par or better.

Among one of the more celebrated young golf prodigies participating in the tournament was 10 year old Adelyn Rosado.

One of the top amateur females, Rosado first came on the scene after becoming an 8 year old world champion.

Hardy says the program gives the kids access to some of the best courses in the region and helps them develop a true appreciation for the sport and culture.

“Everybody in the golf business tends to have a heart for junior golf and now we are going about it the right way by getting them introduced to it in a fun way that encourages family interaction. Our mission actually states that we want to help kids have fun learning the life-long game of golf and encourage family interaction that builds positive memories. By having what we call “lady loopers” and “daddy caddies” allows the moms and dads to caddie for their sons and daughters and that builds great family interaction and hopefully a lot of positive memories,” said Hardy.

The course, which opened in 1958 as Meadow Greens, was designed by celebrated golf architect Ellis Maples and Hardy said the kids really enjoy the opportunity to play such a prestigious club.

“This course is a gem. I played it in fact with the owner on Friday while I was setting up the tees and the golf course is just gorgeous. The greens here are perfect and the track is set up really nice. I believe it’s an Ellis Maples design, but it just fits perfect for the land that it is on. It’s tree-lined and very, very pretty,” Hardy said.

For more information about US Kids Golf visit uskidsgolf.com

To visit Oak Hills visit www.oakhillsgolfandeventcenter.com.