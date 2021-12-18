Lady Cougars’ balanced attack proves too much for Eastern Guilford

“We played hard, played together and did a lot of good things and got back to what Rockingham County does. We talked about executing and doing the types of things that we do well and I thought we did that tonight,” said Wall.

“We’ve had some nights where we couldn’t hit the rim on a 3-point shot, but we hit a couple tonight and that always helps. Good shooting is contagious, just like bad shooting is – we didn’t hit a lot early, but towards the middle and the end of the game we knocked down some shots and that’s what you have to do. But really and truly, everybody on the starting five and everybody on the team have made a great impact on the floor and it’s unique in that nobody really gets lost. They all have things that they do particularly well and that’s a blessing,” Wall said.