Lady Cougars’ balanced attack proves too much for Eastern Guilford

WENTWORTH - Rockingham turned a close game in the opening minutes, into a lopsided 70-26 3A Conference 46 victory over Eastern Guilford Friday night on Wall Court.
Skyler Fowler’s shot in the post, followed by a put-back by Grace Matthews and a 3-point basket by Juana Rojas, helped the Lady Cougars take a commanding 19-4 lead late in the first quarter.
Rockingham’s relentless full-court press frustrated the Lady Wildcats and created steals which turned into offense for RCHS who closed out the opening frame with a 21-6 advantage.
A steal and score in transition by Olivia Rebb, followed by a bucket by Addie Gregson kept the momentum going. Rebb continued to make an impact with back-to-back scores in the lane to bump the lead up to 30-9 with 3:32 to go in the second quarter. Rockingham started to rotate in several from the bench, but there was no letdown in productivity as a pair of baskets by Lilly Strittmatter and a 3-pointer by Kaylin Newman extended the Lady Cougars lead to 39-14 at the half.
Rojas started to find her rhythm on the outside and also attacked the rim combined with growing confidence. In addition, combined scores by Fowler, Addie Gregson, Strittmatter, Newman and Grace Matthews put the game out of reach.
Rojas led the Lady Cougars with 15, Fowler added 13 and Strittmatter chipped 11. Newman and Rebb combined for 17 more to pace Rockingham’s offense.
After the disappointing 55-44 loss to Smith Dec. 14, RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said he was looking for a team that was ready to play - and Friday night, he got what he wanted from the Lady Cougars.
“We played hard, played together and did a lot of good things and got back to what Rockingham County does. We talked about executing and doing the types of things that we do well and I thought we did that tonight,” said Wall.
With eight different players scoring on the night, and virtually the entire roster playing significant minutes, Wall said his team really seemed to regroup following the loss at Smith.
“We’ve had some nights where we couldn’t hit the rim on a 3-point shot, but we hit a couple tonight and that always helps. Good shooting is contagious, just like bad shooting is – we didn’t hit a lot early, but towards the middle and the end of the game we knocked down some shots and that’s what you have to do. But really and truly, everybody on the starting five and everybody on the team have made a great impact on the floor and it’s unique in that nobody really gets lost. They all have things that they do particularly well and that’s a blessing,” Wall said.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-1, 7-1) hosts North Stokes (0-2, 2-5) Monday and Eastern Guilford (2-0, 2-4) will travel to face Eastern Alamance (1-0, 7-0)