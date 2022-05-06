Lady Cougars bring home conference tourney title with shutout win over Eastern Guilford

WENTWORTH – Rockingham’s stellar roll continued with a 6-0 shutout victory over Eastern Guilford in the Mid-State 3A Conference championship game Thursday night.

It’s been a remarkable run for a team who flipped the script after losing their first two games to cross-county rival McMichael.

After those loses, where the team was at less at one hundred percent due to several players being out due to winter sports, the Lady Cougars rattled off 22-consecutive wins and brought home both the Mid-State Conference regular season and tournament championships when all was said and done. After his last two teams had to cope with a season cancellation, followed by a condensed conference-only schedule last year due to the pandemic, Rockingham County head coach Scott Isley said these championships belong to all of the girls that missed the opportunity to compete.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s an awesome feeling for the kids. I hate it for those players that I’ve had the last two years because they suffered more than anybody. But these girls that are here, most of them played with those seniors last year and they learned from them. So it’s all dedicated to them from the last three years up,” said Isley.

Thursday night’s championship game featured two of the best pitchers in the league, Rockingham sophomore Blakea Neal and Eastern Guilford freshman Kamryn Permar, going head-to-head through three scoreless innings.

The Lady Cougars finally broke open the stalemate with a perfectly placed, bases loaded RBI bunt by Lily Strittmatter for the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Next up, with the bases still juiced, junior Hadlee Russell launched a blooper into left field. The Lady Wildcats outfielder charging forward had a bead on the ball and made a noteworthy diving attempt, but the ball hit the turf and took a wicked bounce which sent three streaking RCHS runners home and ended with Russell standing, celebrating at third base following her three RBI shot that bumped the lead up to 4-0.

Things were looking up for Eastern Guilford in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs, but Blaklea took care of business in a full-count situation and struck out Kara Stroud to get out of the jam.

Rockingham sophomore Chloe Hershman added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, then an infield throwing error to first base allowed another run to score in the sixth to account for the 6-0 final score.

“We held them for three innings, but we gave up a hit, then a walk, then an error and it was just a matter of time before one of us was going to strike first and it happened to them. After that, I think the momentum just stayed with them,” Eastern Guilford head coach Cindy Seymour said.

Blaklea gave up just three hits, walked seven and struck out nine in the winning effort for the Lady Cougars.

Permar surrendered eight hits, struck out 13 and walked one for Eastern Guilford.

The win marked a three-game sweep for Rockingham who defeated the Lady Wildcats 5-3 March 15, again by an 8-6 margin in extra innings April 7, followed by the May 5 championship victory. Even though the loss stings, Seymour said the tough road her team has traversed over the course of the season will make them a tougher program when the playoffs begin next week.

“We played Southern Guilford last night and won 3-2. That was a tough ball game. Then tonight too, we knew this was going to be a hard game. We’ve seen them three times, but I think these two games are going to prepare us for next Tuesday, there’s no question,” said Seymour.

The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Eastern Guilford while the Lady Cougars extended theirs to 22 in a row after closing out the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season undefeated.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (14-0, 22-2) and Eastern Guilford (13-2, 17-6) await 3A NCHSAA state playoff pairings which will be released this weekend. Results were not available at press time. For complete state-wide post season pairings visit nchsaa.org.

Now that Rockingham has brought home all of the top hardware from the Mid-State 3A Conference, the Lady Cougars begin a quest for high school softballs ultimate prize, the state championship. Isley said that’s the dream, but he said his team has a lot of work to do ahead considering the bevy of like-minded teams they have to go through with the same goal.

“I always believe that. We’ve got to just take it one game at a time now because you know how it goes with the one-and-done’s. We’ve got to see who we play Tuesday. I don’t know who it is – it could be Foard, it could be South Rowan - we just don’t know, but we are excited for the opportunity,” said Isley.

BOX SCORE

R 0 0 0 4 1 1 X 6

E 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0