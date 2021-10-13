Lady Cougars bring home eighth-consecutive conference golf championship

The Rockingham County girl’s golf team won the Mid-State 3A Conference championship for the eighth-straight year on Oct. 11.

Titles are certainly nothing new for the Lady Cougars, a program that won four-consecutive 3A NCHSAA team state championships from 2015 to 2018.

After losing several core members including Riley Hamilton and Victoria Cook to graduation in 2020, some were expecting a potential letdown, but Rockingham continued to add to the legacy as they closed out the 2021 season with a third place finish in the 3-A NCHSAA state playoffs last May at Beacon Ridge.

“I am really proud of the girls. Elli (Flinchum) finished second, Olivia (Peterson) third and Meredith (Thore) fourth in the individual conference standings. They have been determined to improve on their third place finish last year in the state tournament since we pulled out of the parking lot. They took lessons and played in tournaments the entire summer and each has improved tremendously,” RCHS head golf coach Mike Williams said.

Peterson finished second in the conference tournament and Thore shot her career-best round last Monday.

Flinchum continues to shine after recording three under par rounds this season.