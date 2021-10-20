Lady Cougars capture 3A NCHSAA Regional team golf championship

SUMMERFIELD – Greensboro National, Rockingham County High School’s home golf course, continued to be the Lady Cougars pathway to the 3A NCHSAA state tournament after the team of Meredith Pegram, Olivia Peterson and Elli Flinchum earned the programs third-consecutive NCHSAA 3A Central Regional Championship Oct. 19 with a score of 253.

Courtesy of the victory, the Lady Cougars team advances to compete in the NCHSAA State Championship which will be held Oct. 25-26 at Resort Grey Course in Jackson Springs.

Flinchum, who closed out the tournament with a score of 77, finished fourth to lead the Cougars to the team title. In addition, the trio will also compete for individual championships.

“The girls have improved tremendously over the past 12 months and I am looking forward to watching them compete for the state title. Looking at the regional results I feel we can come out on top if we play well and get some good bounces. They all have talent, determination and a great work ethic. Whatever happens, we have had a wonderful season,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.

RCHS has been playing their best golf of the year in recent weeks culminating with the programs eighth-straight Mid-State 3A Conference Championship Oct. 11.