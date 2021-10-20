Lady Cougars capture 3A NCHSAA Regional team golf championship

SUMMERFIELD – Greensboro National, Rockingham County High School’s home golf course, continued to be the Lady Cougars pathway to the 3A NCHSAA state tournament after the team of Meredith Pegram, Olivia Peterson and Elli Flinchum earned the programs third-consecutive NCHSAA 3A Central Regional Championship Oct. 19 with a score of 253.
Courtesy of the victory, the Lady Cougars team advances to compete in the NCHSAA State Championship which will be held Oct. 25-26 at Resort Grey Course in Jackson Springs.
Flinchum, who closed out the tournament with a score of 77, finished fourth to lead the Cougars to the team title. In addition, the trio will also compete for individual championships.
“The girls have improved tremendously over the past 12 months and I am looking forward to watching them compete for the state title. Looking at the regional results I feel we can come out on top if we play well and get some good bounces. They all have talent, determination and a great work ethic. Whatever happens, we have had a wonderful season,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.
RCHS has been playing their best golf of the year in recent weeks culminating with the programs eighth-straight Mid-State 3A Conference Championship Oct. 11.
Confidence is high for a team that believes they have all of the tools to add more hardware to the trophy case for a program that won four-consecutive 3A NCHSAA team state championships from 2015 to 2018.
Other Highlight’s
Reagan's Morgan Ketchum and High Point Central's Emma Niebauer won NCHSAA girls golf regional championships Tuesday and led a large group of players advancing to state championships.
Ketchum shot 3-under-par 69 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines to win the Class 4-A Central Regional championship by one stroke over teammate Macy Pate. Reagan finished at 4-under 212 to win the team title, with West Forsyth (229) finishing second and also advancing to states Oct. 25-26 at Pinehurst No. 4.
Niebauer shot even-par 72 to win the Class 3-A Central Regional at Greensboro National Golf Club. Oak Grove also advanced to the Class 3-A state championships Oct. 25-26 at Foxfire along with Rockingham.
Bishop McGuinness' Eliza Ofsanko (11-over 83) tied for third in the Class 2-A/1-A Central Regional at Monroe Country Club to advance to the state championship tournament Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf.
Joe Sirera contributed to this article.