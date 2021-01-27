Lady Cougars claim Mid-State league win over Morehead

EDEN – A week long hiatus turned out to be just what the doctor ordered as Rockingham got back in the win column with a 47-33 Mid-State Conference victory over Morehead in the first half of the annual round-robin rivalry Tuesday night.

It was a closely contested cross-county rivalry game in the early going as the Lady Cougars closed out the opening frame with a slim 8-6 lead.

RCHS started to find their collective offensive rhythm in the second quarter, spear-headed by 8 points by Kaylin Newman which helped her team go up by double-digits with a 26-14 advantage at the half.

Morehead’s defense tightened the reins and cut the Rockingham County lead down to two possessions at 35-29 by the end of the third quarter, but a rally was not to be as a pair fourth quarter 3-pointers by Hope Smith helped seal the win even though the Lady Panthers outscored RCHS 14-12 in the final period.

Rockingham’s Kaylin Newman and Skyler Fowler led the charge offensively with 10 points each and Grace Matthews added 9.

Jamea Thomas led Morehead with 9 points.

UP NEXT:

Morehead (0-7) hosts Person (3-2) Friday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. The Rockets won the first game in the series 54-36 Jan. 8.