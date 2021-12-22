Lady Cougars close out 2021 with big win over rival Reidsville

That trend continued well into the third period with a fast-paced tempo that saw the lead increase to 29 points before closing the frame at 61-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Even though the writing was on the wall as to what the final outcome would ultimately be, Reidsville rallied at the end, cutting into the lead in considerable fashion. Kiera Perkins, who led the Lady Rams with a game-high 26 points, scored 13 in the fourth quarter as RHS outscored Rockingham 24-11 in the final frame.

In addition, Gracious Wise had 17 and Mariah Wilson added 9 more for Reidsville.

“It really makes a difference – they’ve played a lot more games, so they have had time to gel. We are still fresh-in, but the girls didn’t come out playing hard like they should . . . we’ve got to hustle from the beginning to the end, not just at the end,” Reidsville head coach DeAnna Solomon said.

It was another balanced night on the offensive end for the Lady Cougars, where eight players scored. Rojas led the way with 19, knocking down a trio of 3-point baskets while Rebb had 14 and Newman and Fowler each chipped in 11 points.