Lady Cougars close out 2021 with big win over rival Reidsville

WENTWORTH – The Lady Cougars full-court turnover-inducing defense, and multiple runs throughout the opening three quarters, paved the way to a 72-57 victory over cross-town rival Reidsville in the first half of the county series Tuesday night on Wall Court.
In the early going, it was all Rockingham as they raced to an 8-0 lead courtesy of a pair of scores by Olivia Rebb in addition to a fast break bucket followed by a 3-pointer by Juana Rojas.
The Lady Rams finally broke the scoring drought with a 3-point bucket by Kiera Perkins to cut it to 8-3 with 4:20 to go in the opening frame.
RCHS countered with a score by Skyler Fowler on the wing, then a pull up jumper by Kaylin Newman, pushed the lead to 14-3.
But RHS made a late push beginning with a pair of free throws by Perkins and scores by Mariah Wilson and Heaven Perkins to cut the lead to 9 points at 20-11.
Even though Rockingham starter Grace Matthews picked up her third foul in the opening minute of the second quarter, sending her to the bench for the remainder of the half, the Lady Cougars roll continued.
Highlighted by a fast break finish by Fowler, a put-back bucket by Newman, and another 3-pointer by Rojas, the RCHS lead jumped to 42-21 at the half.
That trend continued well into the third period with a fast-paced tempo that saw the lead increase to 29 points before closing the frame at 61-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Even though the writing was on the wall as to what the final outcome would ultimately be, Reidsville rallied at the end, cutting into the lead in considerable fashion. Kiera Perkins, who led the Lady Rams with a game-high 26 points, scored 13 in the fourth quarter as RHS outscored Rockingham 24-11 in the final frame.
In addition, Gracious Wise had 17 and Mariah Wilson added 9 more for Reidsville.
“It really makes a difference – they’ve played a lot more games, so they have had time to gel. We are still fresh-in, but the girls didn’t come out playing hard like they should . . . we’ve got to hustle from the beginning to the end, not just at the end,” Reidsville head coach DeAnna Solomon said.
It was another balanced night on the offensive end for the Lady Cougars, where eight players scored. Rojas led the way with 19, knocking down a trio of 3-point baskets while Rebb had 14 and Newman and Fowler each chipped in 11 points.
At 9-1, Rockingham seems to be clicking on all cylinders, but head coach Jesse Wall said his team hasn’t reached A-plus status on the scale by his estimation.
“I’m not sure about a letter grade right now, but we’d be passing. We are doing some things well, but still have a long way to go.”
Reidsville will get a chance to even the round-robin series when RCHS visits RHS Jan. 19.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 2-1) gets set for a holiday tournament beginning Dec. 27 versus Orange at Eastern Guilford High School with tip off set for 11 a.m. Meanwhile the Lady Cougars (2-1, 9-1) will be off until the first of 2022 when Rockingham hits the road to take on High Point Central Jan. 4.
“We’ll have some time off to be with family, but when we get back to work, they know its business. We’ve got some things to take care of and we have to be able to compete at a high level and continue to do that in practice each day. That’s the key for us. We have to continue to do that moving forward,” Wall said.
BOX SCORE
RC 20 22 19 11 72
RHS 11 11 11 24 57