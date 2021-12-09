Lady Cougars close out series sweep of rival McMichael

In addition to solid defense throughout the game, balanced scoring across the board definitely was a factor in the win as four RCHS players tallied double figures. Newman and Matthews each had 11 while Fowler and Rojas both added 10 points apiece. RCHS was also proficient from beyond the arch as Newman drained a trio of 3-pointers and Rojas knocked down two more.

“That’s big. I told the kids I believe we are a good shooting team even though we hadn’t showed it before tonight. Coming into the game, we had only hit five 3-pointers in four games - and when you aren’t knocking down more of those, it’s pretty tough, but I’m proud of the way we shot the ball tonight and our resiliency to keep shooting it. I believe whoever has got the hot-hand, shoot it. Everybody that we have can be a threat to put it in the basket and that’s a luxury. The last couple of years we’ve been pretty one-dimensional trying to figure out where the points are going to come from and it’s a blessing that we can get it from a multitude of places,” Lady Cougars head coach Jesse Wall said.