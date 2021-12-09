Lady Cougars close out series sweep of rival McMichael

MAYODAN – Rockingham’s undefeated roll continued as defense and balanced scoring set the tone in an impressive 51-26 win over cross-county rival McMichael in the second half of the county round-robin rivalry Wednesday night.
A showdown between two of the county’s top teams began employing similar full-court pressure defensive strategies as both searched for a crack in the opposition’s armor.
RCHS’s Kaylin Newman broke a 2-2 tie after knocking down a 3-pointer, then a block by Skyler Fowler led to a transition bucket by Juana Rojas which helped the Lady Cougars close out the opening frame with a 9-4 lead.
That momentum carried over to the second quarter as Rojas scored again on a fast break, followed by a bucket in the post by Grace Matthews. Fowler followed suit with back-to-back scores in the paint which gave the Lady Cougars a 10 point lead at 16-6 near the six minute mark. Meanwhile, McMichael couldn’t seem to buy a basket on the other end, in part due to Rockingham’s lock-down defense. Then a dagger, courtesy of another 3-pointer on the wing by Rojas allowed the Lady Cougars go into the locker room with a 28-9 advantage.
Rockingham continued to pour it on in the third period as the lead ballooned to as many as 32 points before the quarter ended with a 46-14 RCHS margin.
Late in the fourth period, McMichael’s Emily Wall and Rachel Horton helped cut into the lead as each knocked down 3-point baskets, but it was too late as Rockingham ran the clock out to secure the victory.
In addition to solid defense throughout the game, balanced scoring across the board definitely was a factor in the win as four RCHS players tallied double figures. Newman and Matthews each had 11 while Fowler and Rojas both added 10 points apiece. RCHS was also proficient from beyond the arch as Newman drained a trio of 3-pointers and Rojas knocked down two more.
“That’s big. I told the kids I believe we are a good shooting team even though we hadn’t showed it before tonight. Coming into the game, we had only hit five 3-pointers in four games - and when you aren’t knocking down more of those, it’s pretty tough, but I’m proud of the way we shot the ball tonight and our resiliency to keep shooting it. I believe whoever has got the hot-hand, shoot it. Everybody that we have can be a threat to put it in the basket and that’s a luxury. The last couple of years we’ve been pretty one-dimensional trying to figure out where the points are going to come from and it’s a blessing that we can get it from a multitude of places,” Lady Cougars head coach Jesse Wall said.
McMichael had a rough shooting night for the most part as Lia Jones-Spencer led the Lady Phoenix with 7 points.
DMHS guard Faith Robertson, the team’s leading scorer, entered the game averaging more than 16 points per game, but closed out the night with just 4.
“I’ll tell you, Faith Robertson is a good basketball player. We definitely talked about her in practice – knowing the things that she likes to do and knowing where she is on the court. She didn’t have her best game, and I’m not saying she had a bad game by any means, but I’d like to think that we had a little bit to do with that. We tried to force her into situations where she couldn’t do what she wanted to do and just take her out of her rhythm,” said Wall.
The coach said even though the balanced offense was a welcome addition to what his undefeated team brings to the floor, the defense was the real story and that will ultimately be the key on just how far the Lady Cougars ultimately go as the season marches on.
The victory completed a sweep over the Lady Phoenix on the heels of the 45-39 win at home Nov. 30.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (5-0) will hit the road to take on Southern Guilford Friday. Both teams will be back in action Dec. 14. McMichael (4-2, 1-0) travels to take on West Stokes and Rockingham will play at Smith.
BOX SCORE