Lady Cougars complete sweep of High Point Central in impressive fashion

WENTWORTH – The Lady Cougars basketball team wasted little time making a statement in game that turned into a dominate 55-12 win over High Point Central in 3A Conference 46 action Tuesday night.
Rockingham’s tenacious, trapping full-court press generated multiple turnovers and created fast break opportunities that helped RCHS score 10 points in less than two minutes.
Juana Rojas, Skyler Fowler and Olivia Rebb each attacked the rim in the opening minutes with several scores to get things going. Rojas then drained a 3-pointer and then it was off to the races as everyone got in on the scoring action.
Whether from the perimeter or on the break, it was all working for RCHS as virtually every shot went down - and by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Cougars were up 30-0.
The lead ballooned to 46-0 before the Lady Vikings finally got a couple of buckets to drop to make it 46-4 to close out the half.
“That’s what we’ve been telling the kids is we have to find a way to put the ball in the basket. We did that early on, then it was like Christmas hit and everything started flowing,” Lady Cougars head coach Jesse Wall said.
The running clock was initiated at the beginning of the second half as Rockingham put the win in the books.
Wall said the teams long layoff which began Dec. 21 and carried over into the month of January due to weather and other delays affected continuity and the way the Lady Cougars played versus High Point Central is what they are going to need to do to close out the regular season with a chance to challenge for a top spot in the conference with the final week on deck.
“We’ve got five games with no practice coming up, so we’ve got to do the things we can control. They (the team) get frustrated with me because I’m like a broken record, but we did some things and got beat by some teams to put us in the situation that we are in, but we still control our own destiny. We have to take it a quarter at a time and be prepared to play Rockingham County basketball,” said the coach.
Fowler led Rockingham with 15 points, Rebb and Rojas had 9 points apiece while Lilly Strittmatter added 8 on a balanced night where eight Lady Cougars scored.
Rockingham won the first match-up versus the Lady Bison in the series 60-10 Jan. 4.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (5-3, 12-3) will hit the road to take on Dudley (1-4, 3-11) Friday followed by another road trip to Eastern Guilford (3-4, 4-12) Saturday. RCHS will host Southern Guilford (2-6, 3-13) Monday.
High Point Central (0-8, 1-16) hits the road to take on league-leader Smith (8-0, 16-2) Friday.