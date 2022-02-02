Lady Cougars complete sweep of High Point Central in impressive fashion

Wall said the teams long layoff which began Dec. 21 and carried over into the month of January due to weather and other delays affected continuity and the way the Lady Cougars played versus High Point Central is what they are going to need to do to close out the regular season with a chance to challenge for a top spot in the conference with the final week on deck.

“We’ve got five games with no practice coming up, so we’ve got to do the things we can control. They (the team) get frustrated with me because I’m like a broken record, but we did some things and got beat by some teams to put us in the situation that we are in, but we still control our own destiny. We have to take it a quarter at a time and be prepared to play Rockingham County basketball,” said the coach.

Fowler led Rockingham with 15 points, Rebb and Rojas had 9 points apiece while Lilly Strittmatter added 8 on a balanced night where eight Lady Cougars scored.

Rockingham won the first match-up versus the Lady Bison in the series 60-10 Jan. 4.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (5-3, 12-3) will hit the road to take on Dudley (1-4, 3-11) Friday followed by another road trip to Eastern Guilford (3-4, 4-12) Saturday. RCHS will host Southern Guilford (2-6, 3-13) Monday.