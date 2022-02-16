Lady Cougars flex muscle in tournament win over Dudley

WENTWORTH – Rockingham’s ability to press defensively and score inside-out paved the way to a 53-32 win over Dudley in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars were also on point with perimeter shooting as well as forcing several turnovers generated by Rockingham’s full court press which fueled the initial 10-0 run that set the tone of the game. Dudley’s Makala Carney finally got the Lady Panthers on the board, and for the most part, she was the only reliable scoring threat over the course of the night.
During that early RCHS run, Kaylin Newman knocked down a 3-pointer while Juana Rojas and Olivia Rebb each scored a pair of baskets. Skyler Fowler did some nice work in the post, scoring a bucket and drawing contact for a foul which resulted in a pair of free throws that had Rockingham up 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Cougars defense continued to cause Dudley problems who had trouble getting uncontested looks when they did break the press.
Meanwhile, RCHS were able to stay fresh rotating the bench and continued to produce with a pair of buckets by Addison Gregson, a score by Grace Matthews and another by Fowler. Rojas continued to showcase her outside shooting ability as she canned a pair of 3-pointers as Rockingham bumped the lead up to 32-10 to close out the half.
Gregson scored a bucket and Fowler added two more to account for the only RCHS scores of the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers weren’t able to take advantage with the exception of a 3-pointer by JaNy’a Joseph and a pair of baskets by Carney as Rockingham remained in control with a 38-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Dudley had their most productive stretch in the fourth quarter with four players combining for 15 points. Carney was the go-to as she scored 8 points on a pair of baskets while knocking down 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Joseph got in on the action as well as she knocked down her second 3-pointer.
Despite the Lady Panthers productivity in the final frame, Rockingham’s core rotation put the game away. Gregson scored two more baskets and Lilly Strittmatter added another. Rojas strong night continued as she drained another 3-pointer and Fowler scored a bucket in the post to lock up the win.
The Lady Cougars swept Dudley in the regular season series. They won the first match-up by a 53-40 margin Jan. 27 and 56-29 Feb. 4.
With the win, Rockingham’s winning streak improved to nine in a row.
“Early in the game, we wanted to dictate the tempo, the pace and the physicality of the game. We just wanted to play Rockingham County basketball and I think we did that. It was probably midway through the first quarter before we got back into a half court defensive set after we got things going our way. It took us a little while, but we made some baskets and that’s what fueled that 10-0 run. It was the defensive tenacity that got that going and that is what I was looking for,” Rockingham head basketball coach Jesse Wall said.
Larney had a game-high 20 points, including 8 in the fourth quarter. She was the only Lady Panther player to score in double figures.
Rojas led the Lady Cougars with 15, including a pair of 3-pointers. Fowler added 12 and Gregson had 11 on a night where seven different Rockingham players scored.
UP NEXT: With the win, No. 3 seed Rockingham (19-3) advances to take on No. 2 Atkins (15-8) in the semi-final round Thursday at 6 p.m.
The two teams split in the regular season. The Lady Camels were victorious in the first game by a 42-39 margin Jan. 14 and RCHS won the second 43-30 Feb. 11.
Although the Lady Cougars are not currently an automatic lock for the NCHSAA state playoffs which begin next week, they are a shoe-in for an at-large bid with a loss in either the semi-finals or championship game if they advance to the title round. If they win the tournament championship game, then that earns a ticket to the post season. Regardless, Wall says his team is approaching this game the same way they will in the playoffs.
“We have to treat these basketball games like it is win-or-go-home situation and have that mind-set that we’ve got to work hard. The kids have bought-in to that. They’ve worked hard all year, but now there is that extra push to try and make each other better every day. It’s kind of one play at a time, one shot at a time and one basket at a time and let the chips fall where they may. If we do that at the level we are capable of, then we have a chance with anybody we play,” said Wall.