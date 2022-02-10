Lady Cougars lock up sweep over Southern Guilford

WENTWORTH – So far, the month of February has been pretty good to the Rockingham County girls basketball team. In the midst of a brutal stretch where the Lady Cougars have played six games in just nine days, RCHS kept their momentum going with an impressive 54-18 3A Conference 46 win over Southern Guilford Wednesday night.
The victory over the Lady Storm was Rockingham’s seventh in a row.
Based on the Lady Cougars 40 point win over Southern Guilford earlier in the season, it stood to reason, the Lady Storm were in for more of the same. But give credit to Southern Guildford’s defense that forced a couple of early turnovers and held the Lady Cougars to 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
That success was short-lived however, as Rockingham’s offense really heated up in the second period fueled by a defense which held the Storm to just one score in the second period.
Meanwhile, proficiency offensively was the story from the Lady Cougars. A steal by Addie Gregson and a dish to Juana Rojas for a fast break bucket bumped the lead up to 10 points near the four minute mark. Rojas came through again with a corner 3-pointer. It snowballed from there with additional scores by Kaylin Newman, Olivia Rebb and Skyler Fowler during a span where Rockingham was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the second frame to close out the half with a potent 33-8 lead.
That 25 point lead pretty-much sealed the deal as the Lady Cougars sewed up the victory in the second half.
RCHS head coach Jesse Wall said the recent winning streak gives his team confidence as the regular season comes to a close, but the Lady Cougars focus is on the regular season finale at Atkins Friday night with a potential second place conference finish and an automatic post season bid on the line.
The Lady Camels won the first game by a slim 42-39 margin. If Rockingham wins, they would be tied with Atkins at 11-2, forcing a tie-breaking decision with league officials to determine which team gets the automatic post season bid.
“In the first game, Atkins played really well and we didn’t get it done. It put us in a hole, and ever since our mantra has been, the only thing that matters is the next quarter. The only thing that matters right now is the first quarter against Atkins. Then, once we get through the first, we’ll focus on the second. You should never look too far ahead because the only thing that matters is what is right in front of you. We have to be prepared and do the things we are supposed to do and I think our kids have gotten back to playing our style of basketball. It was hard to get back to, but it is one day at a time, one step at a time and the next quarter is what we’ve got,” Wall said.
Rojas and Fowler led the Lady Cougars with 12 points apiece on a balanced night where nine players scored.
The Lady Cougars won the first game over Southern Guilford by a 52-12 margin Dec. 10.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (10-3, 17-3) travels to face Atkins (11-2, 14-7) and Southern Guilford (2-10, 3-17) hosts High Point Central (0-10, 1-18) Friday. Rockingham will host a home game Feb. 15 against an opponent to be determined in the first round of the conference tournament.
BOX SCORE
R 12 21 14 7 54
S 6 2 6 4 18