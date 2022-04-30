Lady Cougars, McMichael softball teams earn automatic playoff bids

After losing their opening two games, the Rockingham softball team pulled everything together, rattling off 20-consecutive victories and were undefeated in Mid-State 3A Conference play to win the regular season title as well as earn an automatic post season bid.

In the Mid-State 2A Conference, McMichael won their last four games to close the gap to a second place finish in the regular season race to first place West Stokes. Even though the Lady Phoenix fell short of winning the title, McMichael still secured an automatic 2A NCHSAA state playoff spot beginning May 10.

Before either the Lady Cougars or the Lady Phoenix make any post season plans, they must go through the Mid-State 3A and 2A Conferences respectively next week.

Both teams are hungry to not only boost their state playoff stock, but also have a chance to bring home a conference tournament title.

The three front runners for the conference championship in the Mid-State 2A tournament will be West Stokes (9-1, 14-4-1), McMichael (8-2, 19-5) and Morehead (7-3, 11-7).

Its’ a top-heavy situation in the Mid-State 3A Conference as well with Rockingham (14-0, 20-2), Eastern Guilford (12-2, 15-5) and Southern Guilford (10-4, 11-7) hosting first round games.

Complete conference tournament pairings were not available at press time. Updates on pairings and times will be posted on rockinghamnow.com Sunday morning.