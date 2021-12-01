Lady Cougars rally for home victory over cross-county rival McMichael

WENTWORTH – Trailing McMichael 12 points in the opening minutes of second quarter, things weren’t looking good for Rockingham. But the Lady Cougars went back to the basics and eventually pulled out a 44-39 win over the Lady Phoenix on Wall Court Tuesday night.
“Early on, we were sloppy with the basketball and part of that was because of McMichael. They are very well coached. I wasn’t anticipating some of the things they did initially and that falls on me. We weren’t as prepared as we should have been, but we weathered the storm. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers, just throwing it away plus we got into some foul trouble. It was one of those things where we just couldn’t find our rhythm. Then we started getting some momentum and had some people come in off of the bench and play some big minutes and I’m really proud of the way they played one through 13,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.
Both teams utilized versions of the full court press for the majority of the game, which didn’t translate into transition buckets initially. In the early going, perimeter shots just weren’t falling for Rockingham and it didn’t help matters that their go-to in the paint, Skyler Fowler, picked up her second foul early in the first quarter sending her to the bench.
Meanwhile, McMichael’s Faith Robertson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers which helped the Lady Phoenix close out the opening frame with a 13-6 lead.
Another DMHS run in the opening minutes of the second quarter put the Lady Cougars in a 12 point hole with 6:12 remaining in the half. But a timeout helped Rockingham regroup and turn up the defensive intensity which turned into points on the other end of the floor. A steal and a dish to Addie Gregson led to a transition bucket, then a mid-range jumper by Fowler cut the margin further. A final score by Olivia Rebb trimmed the lead to 23-21 right before halftime.
Early in the third period, Robertson knocked down another shot from beyond the arch, then scored on a transition basket as the Lady Phoenix threatened to pull away once again with a 29-21 advantage.
But defense saved the day once again for RCHS as a pair of steals set the tone for a 12-0 run that helped the Lady Cougars close out the third period with a 33-29 lead.
McMichael made another push, getting it back to a one possession game on a Courtney Freeman 3-pointer to cut Rockingham’s lead to 40-37. But that was as close as DMHS would get as Rockingham hit their free throws down the stretch to put the victory on ice.
“We shot the ball fairly well with our guards at the beginning in the first half. That’s how we built our lead, but we kind of hit a cold spell and when you do that, sometimes that leads to transition points for them. We just had some untimely turnovers. It’s just the second game of the season and we have a lot of new faces on our team. I think we are getting more minutes from our bench than we have in the past and that is good for us. Overall, I think it was a good game. It could have gone either way if we hit a couple of more shots under the basket, a few more rebounds and put-backs it could have been a different story, but the sky is the limit with this team,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Fowler led the Lady Cougars with 13 points, Grace Matthews added 9 and Morgan Plaster chipped in 7 on the night.
Robertson had a game-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers to pace the Lady Phoenix offense.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham (3-0) will travel to take on Morehead (0-1) and McMichael (1-1) hosts Walkertown (1-2) Friday.
BOX SCORE
R 6 15 12 11 44
M 13 10 6 10 39