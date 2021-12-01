Lady Cougars rally for home victory over cross-county rival McMichael

Another DMHS run in the opening minutes of the second quarter put the Lady Cougars in a 12 point hole with 6:12 remaining in the half. But a timeout helped Rockingham regroup and turn up the defensive intensity which turned into points on the other end of the floor. A steal and a dish to Addie Gregson led to a transition bucket, then a mid-range jumper by Fowler cut the margin further. A final score by Olivia Rebb trimmed the lead to 23-21 right before halftime.

“We shot the ball fairly well with our guards at the beginning in the first half. That’s how we built our lead, but we kind of hit a cold spell and when you do that, sometimes that leads to transition points for them. We just had some untimely turnovers. It’s just the second game of the season and we have a lot of new faces on our team. I think we are getting more minutes from our bench than we have in the past and that is good for us. Overall, I think it was a good game. It could have gone either way if we hit a couple of more shots under the basket, a few more rebounds and put-backs it could have been a different story, but the sky is the limit with this team,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.