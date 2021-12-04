Lady Cougars remain undefeated following big win over Morehead

EDEN – In a game that was never in doubt, Rockingham improved to 4-0 following an impressive 55-8 victory over cross-county rival Morehead to notch a sweep in the series Friday night.
To get things started, turnovers on virtually every MHS possession, second chance opportunities for RCHS in the post, and a 3-pointer by Juana Rojas propelled the Lady Cougars on an 11-0 run near the midway point of the first quarter.
A second Rojas trey bumped it up to 16-0 at the 4:27 mark forcing Morehead to call their second timeout of the opening frame to try and stop the bleeding.
That basically defined the majority of the action in the early going as the Lady Panthers only managed to get off four shots total in the first period as Rockingham closed with a 20-0 lead.
Rojas’ hot-hand continued as she knocked down her third shot from beyond the arch, followed by a score off a steal by Grace Matthews bumped the lead up to 25-0 advantage in the opening minutes of the second period.
Morehead’s Ja’Zaria Samolu finally broke the scroing drought with a 3-pointer, followed by another jumper on the wing to cut the Lady Cougars lead to 29-5 with just over three minutes to play in the half as RCHS closed out the half up 34-5.
Three-consecutive scores, the final of the string by Olivia Rebb, put Rockingham up 47-5 which instituted the running clock for the remainder of the game. Just as in the opening quarter, RCHS held MHS scoreless in the third.
Due to the large margin throughout the game, the Lady Cougars had the luxury of rotating the entire bench in the game, crucial experience which may pay dividends down the road.
Rebb led Rockingham with 15 points. She scored three baskets in the first quarter and poured in 8 more points in the third quarter. Rojas knocked down a trio of 3-point baskets for 13 total, while Grace Matthews added 9 more points on the night. It was a balanced night from a scoring standpoint as 10 Lady Cougars players put points on the board.
UP NEXT: Morehead (0-4) will hit the road to take on Bartlett Yancey (0-1) next Monday and Rockingham (4-0) will travel to face McMichael (3-1) Dec. 8.
BOX SCORE
R 20 14 15 6 55
M 0 5 0 3 8