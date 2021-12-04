Lady Cougars remain undefeated following big win over Morehead

EDEN – In a game that was never in doubt, Rockingham improved to 4-0 following an impressive 55-8 victory over cross-county rival Morehead to notch a sweep in the series Friday night.

To get things started, turnovers on virtually every MHS possession, second chance opportunities for RCHS in the post, and a 3-pointer by Juana Rojas propelled the Lady Cougars on an 11-0 run near the midway point of the first quarter.

A second Rojas trey bumped it up to 16-0 at the 4:27 mark forcing Morehead to call their second timeout of the opening frame to try and stop the bleeding.

That basically defined the majority of the action in the early going as the Lady Panthers only managed to get off four shots total in the first period as Rockingham closed with a 20-0 lead.

Rojas’ hot-hand continued as she knocked down her third shot from beyond the arch, followed by a score off a steal by Grace Matthews bumped the lead up to 25-0 advantage in the opening minutes of the second period.