Lady Cougars survive triple overtime grinder versus Atkins

“It’s definitely going to take some time and it hurts. Everyone is consoling one another and those girls gave it everything they had and played with their hearts. A couple of things there at the end didn’t go our way and that’s what separated us. The toughest part is that we had the game right there in our hands and let it slip away. It just seems like those types of things happen in sports and when you miss your opportunities two times in a row, it’s kind of hard to get that third time,” said Lowery.