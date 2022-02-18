Lady Cougars survive triple overtime grinder versus Atkins

WINSTON-SALEM – In a low scoring marathon of a game in the semi-final round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Thursday night, the Lady Cougars and Atkins left everything they had on the floor. But when all was said and done, Rockingham finally broke a cold scoring stretch to pull away in the third overtime period to claim a 46-38 win over the Lady Camels to advance to the championship game versus No. 1 seed Smith Friday.
For two teams built for speed and like to run, it turned into a mostly half court affair for the majority of the night as Rockingham built on a 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and closed out the half with a 16-11 advantage. RCHS center Skyler Fowler did most of the heavy lifting scoring-wise during the opening two frames with 8 points.
That momentum carried over to the third period beginning with a 3-pointer by guard Juana Rojas that sparked a run that had the Lady Cougars up 11 after a score in the post by Fowler near the midway mark of the quarter. It was a seemingly insurmountable margin at the time given that points were so hard to come by, but Atkins defensive adjustments slowly began to pay dividends.
Scores by Talia Edmond and Layla Tillery allowed the Lady Camels to cut the lead to 24-19 at the end of the third quarter and their defense held Rockingham scoreless in the final frame.
Meanwhile, a basket by Niyyha Lindsey and 3 of 4 free throws by Tillery and Edmond tied the game at the end of regulation at 24-24, forcing the first overtime.
Neither team gave little more than an inch with the game on the line as a 27-27 tie forced a second overtime, then a third at 33-33. If there was a defensive MVP award, it would have been a split decision across the board for both teams making a case with the game up for grabs.
Rockingham finally took over the lead with a score by Grace Matthews, followed by a big 3-point basket by Kaylin Newman which sparked a huge shift in the momentum.
Addison Gregson picked a pocket at half court for a steal and finished on the other end on the fast break taking a hard foul in the process. After completing the old-fashioned 3-point play, the Lady Cougars were up 41-33. Atkins got it back down to a two-possession game on a sore Tillery, but RCHS hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
“People say momentum is not real, I think they are crazy. At times, it’s like it’s there for the taking and waiting to be had for both teams. Neither team could really grasp it and once we got that momentum at the beginning of the third overtime, I think we did a good job of keeping it and playing smart and under control the rest of the way,” Rockingham head coach Jesse Wall said.
Atkins head coach Louis Lowery said the loss was a tough pill to swallow after having Rockingham on the ropes so many times.
“It’s definitely going to take some time and it hurts. Everyone is consoling one another and those girls gave it everything they had and played with their hearts. A couple of things there at the end didn’t go our way and that’s what separated us. The toughest part is that we had the game right there in our hands and let it slip away. It just seems like those types of things happen in sports and when you miss your opportunities two times in a row, it’s kind of hard to get that third time,” said Lowery.
RCHS outscored Atkins 13-5 in the third overtime to close out the win and earn a spot in the conference tournament championship game Feb. 18.
Rojoas led Rockingham offensively with 13 points and Fowler had 12.
Tillery paced Atkins with 11 points including knocking down 7 of 8 free throws in the second half, including the overtime periods, while Edmond added 9.
The Lady Camels hit 14 of 23 free throws while RCHS was 11 of 19 over the course of the night.
The two teams split in the regular season series. The Lady Camels were victorious in the first game by a 42-39 margin Jan. 14 and RCHS won the second 43-30 Feb. 11.
“Hats off to Atkins. They are a very well-coached team and they get after it. Any time you are in a game like that, you want to come out on the winning end of it. With that being said, I thought everybody that stepped on the floor played hard. They (both teams) got after it, diving on the floor for loose balls playing hard and trying to win for their team. Neither team scored very well, but it was a good game to be a part of,” Wall said.
UP NEXT: No. 3 seed Rockingham (20-3) advance to take on No. 1 Smith (23-3) Friday night at 6 p.m.
Smith defeated RCHS 56-45 Dec. 14 and again 60-23 Jan. 25 in the second game in the series.
BOX SCORE OT1 OT2 OT3
R 6 10 8 0 3 6 13 46
A 5 6 8 5 3 6 5 38