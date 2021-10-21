Lady Eagles earn spot in Region 10 Tournament

The Rockingham Community College volleyball team earned a spot in the Region 10 Tournament which will be held at Sandhills Oct. 23.

RCC closed out the 2021 campaign on a high note, winning five of their last nine matches and finished the regular season with a 3-5 league mark, 6-11 overall and fourth in the NJCAA Region 10.

“It's really exciting to see the growth of our team from the first part of the season until now. I'm stoked to see where we continue to go in the conference tournament this weekend and in the future. Roll Eags,” Lady Eagles head coach Carrie Wilson said.

Despite a rough start, RCC bounced back and heated up just in time to qualify for post season play and that is reason to expect a bright future as Wilson closes out her first campaign.

“I could not be any prouder of coach Carrie for her turning our program around this season. She has set high expectations for the Lady Eagles and it has started to pay off. The Lady Eagles are doing well in the classroom, on the court, and in our community and that's what being an Eagle is all about. We will continue to push our Lady Eagles to keep flying strong in the post season,” said RCC Athletic Director Maggie Murray.