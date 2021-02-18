Lady Eagles sweep series with win on McMichael on Senior Night

MAYODAN – Eastern Alamance completed a regular season sweep in a 60-38 Mid-State Conference win over McMichael in the regular season finale Tuesday night.
Both teams started in the half court set and it was a one-possession margin for the majority of the opening frame, but the Lady Phoenix started to gain some separation following a scoop and score in the lane by sophomore Faith Robertson. Then fellow sophomore Chaya Tatum scored on the break and Robertson netted one more bucket in the post to give McMichael a 10-5 lead with 1:35 remaining. EAHS rallied in the final two minutes however, beginning with a 3-point basket by T. Garner. Eastern Alamance continued to close the gap, scoring the last two buckets for a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter period.
After trading baskets in the first few minutes of the second period, Eastern Alamance turned up the intensity on the defensive end and the offense started to have more success from the perimeter, but in transition as well as the Lady Eagles built a 31-17 cushion at halftime.
EAHS outscored DMHS 20-7 in the third quarter for a 51-24 advantage at the end of the third frame.
Thanks to a 3-point basket by McMichael senior Danni Lester, followed by another transition layup by Robertson, the Lady Phoenix cut into the lead and the defense did a much better job limiting shots trimming the lead to 55-32 with 3:52 to go in the fourth period. Lester knocked down one more 3-pointer, but the Eastern Alamance lead was too much to overcome as the Lady Eagles were able to run their sets and burn some clock to put the game on ice.
Laila Anderson led Eastern Alamance with 16 points, Hailey Watkins added 13 and Amiyah Evans and Garner each added 8 points apiece.
Robertson was the only McMichael player to score in double-digits with 11.
The Eagles won the first match-up 69-19 Jan. 26.
UP NEXT:
McMichael (4-7) was scheduled to host Rockingham Thursday, but the game was cancelled due to winter weather. The Lady Phoenix automatically qualified for the 2021 2A state playoffs, since they defeated Morehead in their only meeting 50-33 Jan. 15. McMichael and the Lady Panthers are the only 2A teams in the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference. The league rivals were slated to play twice, but the second matchup was cancelled and unable to be rescheduled.
Eastern Alamance closed out the regular season undefeated at 11-0. They will also play the waiting game for Sunday’s pairings after claiming the 2021 3A Mid-State Conference title.
BOX SCORE
E 10 21 20 8 60
M 10 7 7 14 38