Lady Eagles sweep series with win on McMichael on Senior Night

MAYODAN – Eastern Alamance completed a regular season sweep in a 60-38 Mid-State Conference win over McMichael in the regular season finale Tuesday night.

Both teams started in the half court set and it was a one-possession margin for the majority of the opening frame, but the Lady Phoenix started to gain some separation following a scoop and score in the lane by sophomore Faith Robertson. Then fellow sophomore Chaya Tatum scored on the break and Robertson netted one more bucket in the post to give McMichael a 10-5 lead with 1:35 remaining. EAHS rallied in the final two minutes however, beginning with a 3-point basket by T. Garner. Eastern Alamance continued to close the gap, scoring the last two buckets for a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter period.

After trading baskets in the first few minutes of the second period, Eastern Alamance turned up the intensity on the defensive end and the offense started to have more success from the perimeter, but in transition as well as the Lady Eagles built a 31-17 cushion at halftime.

EAHS outscored DMHS 20-7 in the third quarter for a 51-24 advantage at the end of the third frame.