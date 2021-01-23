Lady Nighthawks defense paves the way for win over Morehead in Mid-State Conference play

GREENSBORO – Northern Guilford’s win was never in doubt as they rolled past Morehead with a dominant 52-10 Mid-State Conference victory Friday night.

The Lady Nighthawks suffocating pressure defense certainly did their part, creating turnovers, but MHS didn’t help their cause with several other unforced loose balls that ultimately turned into Northern Guilford transition scores on the other end of the floor. Morehead’s 10 turnovers in the first quarter allowed the Lady Nighthawks to go on a 16-0 run, while MHS couldn’t get much of anything going on offense.

Ultimately, NGHS closed out the opening frame up 16-3.

In the first few minutes of the second quarter, the Lady Panthers defense was better in the early going, but Northern’s pressure defense forced just as many turnovers as in the first period which resulted in more offense. As the half wore down, the Lady Nighthawks forced three-consecutive steals which resulted in points, the last on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jasmine Harris to close out the second period with a dominant 35-3 lead.

That trend continued with NGHS up 50-7 to close out the third quarter. By this time, the 40-point running clock was in effect as Northern Guilford closed out the win.