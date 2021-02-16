Lady Nighthawks play spoiler-role in Morehead’s regular season finale

EDEN – Northern Guilford completed a regular season sweep in a dominant 67-22 Mid-State Conference win over Morehead in the Lady Panthers regular season finale Monday night.

Northern struck first with a 3-point basket by Taylor Haynes, followed by back-to-back scores in the post by Jadyn Newsome and Abby Murly which put the Lady Nighthawks up 7-0 with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter.

After a timeout, Murly scored again on a transition bucket and then a put-back score increased the margin to 11-0 near the midway point of the opening frame. Following Morehead’s second timeout, Christina DeLisa scored on a breakaway, then a pair of 3-pointers by Haynes and Milan Gordon had the Nighthawks in the driver’s seat with a 19-0 advantage with under three minutes to play in the opening frame.

MHS senior Jamea Thomas finally broke the scoring drought for the Lady Panthers with her team’s first score of the game, but Northern Guilford’s hot shooting and success in transition closed out the first period up 29-2.

Thomas hit a corner 3-pointer early in the second quarter, but the Nighthawks answered with another to make it 34-5. Morehead was better on defense for the balance of the second period, but Northern put together another strong run to take a 46-9 lead at the half.