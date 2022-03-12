Lady Panthers blast Williams in out of conference home shutout

EDEN – Good pitching, defense, offense – you name it, everything was working as Morehead rolled to a 15-0 win over Burlington Williams Friday night.
Following a 7-6 loss to Rockingham March 4 and another 5-1 loss at the hands of McMichael March 8, the Lady Panthers finally put all of the pieces together and unfortunately, Williams had to pay.
Following RBIs by Morehead’s Erica Biggs, Kyndall Boggs and Kylee Horsley, the Lady Panthers closed out the bottom of the first inning with a 3-0 lead.
Horsley struck out three in the top of the second and then the floodgates opened with a two RBI triple by Emma Craig got things going once again.
Williams didn’t help themselves with multiple errors in the field and then Boggs launched a home run shot over the left field fence to make it 7-0. The route continued as the lead ballooned to 15-0 heading into the third.
Three quick outs by the Lady Panthers defense closed out the night early due to the slaughter rule.
UP NEXT: Morehead (0-1, 2-3) The Lady Panthers then host Uwharrie Charter (0-1) March 14.
McMichael 5, Morehead 1
MAYODAN - Trailing 1-0 in a heated defensive struggle, McMichael’s collective bats came alive in the sixth inning as they plated five runs to earn a 5-1 Mid-State 2A Conference win over Morehead in the first half of the cross-county round-robin rivalry Tuesday night.
Morehead senior pitcher Maddie Booth and the defense behind her, held McMichael scoreless until the fifth inning.
Booth played a big role in the early Lady Panther lead as well as she drove home Morehead’s only run of the night in the fourth.
McMichael sophomore Dakota Redmon pitched a strong game as well and had a shutout going heading into the fourth.
The Lady Phoenix finally put everything together in the watershed inning in the sixth on a night where eight players combined for 10 hits.
Redmon picked up the win for McMichael. She threw seven strikeouts, gave up six hits and allowed just one run. She had plenty of help in the field when Morehead put balls in play as the Lady Phoenix defense closed out the night with a .935 fielding percentage and two errors.
Booth struck out five in six innings, but six errors in the field didn’t help the Lady Panthers cause.
UP NEXT: McMichael (1-0, 4-0) will hit the road to take on West Stokes (1-1-1) March 15.
BOX SCORE
McM 0 0 0 0 0 5 X 5 10 2
MHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 6