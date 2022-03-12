Lady Panthers blast Williams in out of conference home shutout

EDEN – Good pitching, defense, offense – you name it, everything was working as Morehead rolled to a 15-0 win over Burlington Williams Friday night.

Following a 7-6 loss to Rockingham March 4 and another 5-1 loss at the hands of McMichael March 8, the Lady Panthers finally put all of the pieces together and unfortunately, Williams had to pay.

Following RBIs by Morehead’s Erica Biggs, Kyndall Boggs and Kylee Horsley, the Lady Panthers closed out the bottom of the first inning with a 3-0 lead.

Horsley struck out three in the top of the second and then the floodgates opened with a two RBI triple by Emma Craig got things going once again.

Williams didn’t help themselves with multiple errors in the field and then Boggs launched a home run shot over the left field fence to make it 7-0. The route continued as the lead ballooned to 15-0 heading into the third.

Three quick outs by the Lady Panthers defense closed out the night early due to the slaughter rule.

UP NEXT: Morehead (0-1, 2-3) The Lady Panthers then host Uwharrie Charter (0-1) March 14.

McMichael 5, Morehead 1