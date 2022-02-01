Lady Panthers hold on for win over North Forsyth to sweep series

EDEN – Morehead holds on for a 31-30 2A Conference 34 win over North Forsyth Monday night.

The Lady Panthers got a pair of buckets from Caitlyn Fontaine and Megan Booker, in addition to scores by Ja’zaria Samalu and Kaleah Dillard, which allowed MHS to take control at 13-8 by the end of the first quarter.

But the Lady Vikings did a good job defensively of limiting Morehead’s offense for the majority of the second period as a late run, capped off with a fast break score by Fontaine tied the game at 17-17 heading into halftime.

The second half proved to be a grinder as shots were tough to come by as Morehead nursed a 23-22 advantage heading into the final frame

Back-to-back scores by Fontaine gave the Lady Panthers a two possession cushion, but a 3-point basket by Jy’lyia Mizell cut it to 1-point with only seconds remaining. MHS was able to maintain on the final possession at the end however, to put the game on ice.

The Lady Panthers won the first matchup 42-19 Dec. 17.

North Forsyth’s Niema Sides and Milijah Hall each had 10 points and Mizell added 8 more.