Lady Panthers rally for win over McMichael in extra innings to earn a spot in tournament championship

WALKERTOWN – Morehead came away with a hard-earned 2-1 marathon win over McMichael in 10 innings in the second round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Tuesday night.

It was a classic pitching duel between two of the league’s best featuring Morehead’s Maddie Booth and McMichael’s Dakota Redmon with neither giving the opposing offense much to work with over the course of the night.

The Lady Phoenix finally broke into the scoring column in the third inning beginning with a walk by Emily Hopper who scored on an RBI double by Jada Johnson for the 1-0 lead.

The defensive battle continued until Booth came through with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, a screamer that cleared the center field fence to tie the game at 1-1.

Finally, in the 10th, Ashlyn Dallas got on base with a double then moved to third base on a grounder for the second out of the frame. On the next pitch, the ball bounced to the backstop and was flipped to Redmon at the plate. But Dallas had a great lead and slid underneath the tag for the winning run.

Hayley Cruise had a pair of hits and Dallas added another in addition to the score that locked up the victory.

Defensively, Booth walked just three and struck out nine on the night in 10 innings.

Even though McMichael had more hits on the night, seven to five, they just couldn’t push the runs past the plate with players in scoring position.

Johnson led the Lady Phoenix with a hit and RBI. In addition Makenna Stewart, Kaylee Boles, Haley Joyce, Braydn Case had hits and Savannah Lockhart added two more.

Redman also had a great night in 10 innings pitched. She allowed just two earned runs, walked two and struck out seven more.

The two teams split in regular season play. The Lady Phoenix won the first game in the series 5-1 March 8. Morehead avenged the loss by a 4-3 margin April 21.

UP NEXT: McMichael (8-2, 19-6), who already locked up an automatic playoff bid courtesy of a second place Mid-State 2A Conference regular season finish, awaits post season seedings this weekend.

Morehead (7-3, 13-7) plays West Stokes in the championship round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. If the Lady Panthers win, that earns an automatic playoff spot. It will be a tall order however considering the Lady Wildcats swept Morehead in impressive fashion in the regular season series by a combined 28-1 margin.