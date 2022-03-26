Lady Phoenix back on track with trio of impressive victories

MAYODAN –McMichael's bounce-back week continued with a pair of double-header wins over T.W. Andrews Thursday night. The first win by a 20-0 margin and the second by a score of 22-0.

The Lady Phoenix combined for a total of 35 hits with every player contributing RBIs. Highlighted by 14 doubles from Jada Johnson, Savannah Lockhart, Dakota Redmon, Anna Casto, Makenna Stewart, Kaylee Boles and Emily Hopper. One home run each from Lockhart and Redmon and two from Johnson including a grand slam. Joyce and Casto both had perfect games pitching for McMichael as well.

Sturdy pitching, good play in the field and hot sticks in the batter’s box set the tone early as McMichael cruised to a 15-1 victory over Magna Vista Monday night.

After leaving a lone Lady Warrior base runner stranded in a quick end to the top of the first inning, the DMHS offense went to work.

RBIs by Casto, Joyce and Redmon propelled McMichael to the 3-0 lead at the end of the opening frame.

That scoring trend continued in the second inning, highlighted by a two RBI home run shot over the left field fence by Joyce to give the Lady Phoenix a 6-0 lead.

McMichael plated five more runs in the third and one more in the fourth, while allowing just one run by Magna Vista late in the game.

Eight different Lady Phoenix players garnered at least one of the 16 total hits on the night. In addition, those players in scoring position continued to cross home plate on a regular basis courtesy of 15 RBIs plated by six DMHS members.

More than half of McMichael’s combined plate appearances resulted in bases drawn. The .548 on base percentage, combined with a perfect 1.000 performance in the field, made the Lady Phoenix too tough for Magna Vista to counter.

Casto, the starting pitcher for DMHS, picked up the win in five innings of work. She gave up five hits and one run while striking out three Lady Warriors batters.

Magna Vista got a late start to the 2022 season and entered Monday’s game with only one game under their collective belts as compared more than half a dozen in McMichael’s case.

The Lady Warriors only other game was a 7-5 loss to Staunton River March 18.

McMichael’s only loss, a 2-1 affair on the road against Mid-State 2A Conference foe West Stokes March 15, was a game the Lady Phoenix played well enough to win.

“That’s kind of how the game goes, but I felt like we out-played them in just about every aspect. We out-hit them. We played great in the field – our pitcher did well, but we didn’t capitalize when we had people on base. We were really just one hit away. There were two or three times where the ball would have gone a foot one way or the other and it’s a whole different game. But that’s just kind of how it goes sometimes and we’ve just got to kind of roll with it and not stress over it. Sometimes you can out-play the other team and don’t win and that just happens,” McMichael head coach Bob Casto said.

The much-anticipated rematch in the Mid-State 2A Conference series with West Stokes will be played at McMichael April 5 and Casto knows his team will be ready, but there is still plenty of important games on deck before that date.

“That’s one thing that I can say about my kids. We’ve played a lot of different types of opponents and they come ready to play every game and they did that game. I told them I couldn’t take any negative things away from that game outside of we lost. We only struck out three times that night and had eight hits to their five, so we came ready to play, but it just didn’t work out for us. There are no lingering effects. Yeah, it might give us a little more motivation the next time we play them, but they are a good team. I believe they started seven seniors and that experience is huge,” Casto said.

UP NEXT: Next week, McMichael (3-1, 9-1) gets back to Mid-State 2A Conference play versus Walkertown (2-1, 6-2) Tuesday evening.