Lady Phoenix close out 2021 with back-to-back wins at tourney

McMichael finally broke the scoring drought on a breakaway layup as the Phoenix clung to a 24-20 advantage. Martinsville tied the game at 24-24 with just over two minutes to go on a score by Zaniyah Moyer, but Spencer hit a pair of free throws to put DMHS back up 26-24.

Martinsville’s Moyer scored off a turnover with a fast-break layup to tie it once again, but McMichael’s sophomore Zary Hairston knocked down a free throw to give the Lady Phoenix back a 27-26 lead to close out the half.

Luegers said most of the damage done in the first half was mostly self-inflicted.

“At halftime I got into them about playing smart. We shouldn’t have been making some of the passes we were making. We were trying to throw it without even looking. That’s not like us. A couple of those, if we have a potential layup, I can handle it, but when we are just turning and throwing it to the other team, that’s not good.”