Lady Phoenix close out 2021 with back-to-back wins at tourney

EDEN - As McMichael prepares for the beginning of league play in January, Tuesday afternoon’s 45-40 win over Martinsville on day number two at the Battle of the Boarder Classic at Morehead High School, was just what the doctor ordered. The Lady Phoenix opened the tournament on a high note, in a dominant 62-8 win over Bethany Tuesday.
“It was big. I wanted to get up a couple of games above .500 as we get set for next part of our conference play against Morehead and North Forsyth and get it turned back around. We had a couple of games that didn’t go our way, but we’ve just got to continue to grow, get better and make adjustments along the way,” DMHS head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Thanks to solid shooting in the post by juniors Lisa Jones-Spencer and Chaya Tatum in addition to a pair of 3-point baskets by Rachel Horton, McMichael built an 11 point lead in the opening frame on day number two. But multiple turnovers resulted in points on the other end of the floor allowing the Lady Bulldogs to close the margin to 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Unfortunately for the Lady Phoenix, that turnover trend, and resulting points continued as Martinsville got the game down to one possession. It didn’t help matters that DMHS went cold offensively, in part due to Martinsville’s defense.
McMichael finally broke the scoring drought on a breakaway layup as the Phoenix clung to a 24-20 advantage. Martinsville tied the game at 24-24 with just over two minutes to go on a score by Zaniyah Moyer, but Spencer hit a pair of free throws to put DMHS back up 26-24.
Martinsville’s Moyer scored off a turnover with a fast-break layup to tie it once again, but McMichael’s sophomore Zary Hairston knocked down a free throw to give the Lady Phoenix back a 27-26 lead to close out the half.
Luegers said most of the damage done in the first half was mostly self-inflicted.
“At halftime I got into them about playing smart. We shouldn’t have been making some of the passes we were making. We were trying to throw it without even looking. That’s not like us. A couple of those, if we have a potential layup, I can handle it, but when we are just turning and throwing it to the other team, that’s not good.”
After the break, Guard Faith Robertson started another DMHS run with a 3-pointer, followed by a give-and go to Tatum in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Robertson’s hot-hand continued with a steal and a score and Horton added another 3-pointer to build a 37-29 cushion near the midway point of the third. Moments later, Robertson hit another trey for the 40-30 lead to close out the frame.
Neither team could get much going in the fourth and the Lady Phoenix defense was a big part of closing out the victory as the clock wore down.
Horton led the Lady Phoenix with 13, including three 3-point baskets. She scored 10 points in the first half which changed the tone of the game.
“I told her after the game that her start is what really got us going. She lit it up in the first quarter. That’s the second time she’s done that. She’s just got to stay confident because she’s a really good shooter,” Luegers said.
Tatum had 10 points on the night and Robertson and Spencer each had 8 for McMichael.
Moyer had a game-high 18 points and teammate Valentine added 12 points including a pair of 3-point baskets to pace the Lady Bulldogs scoring.
UP NEXT:
McMichael (1-2, 7-4) will be back in action with a road trip at North Davidson Jan. 4 with tip off set for, 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE
MCM 20 7 13 5 45
MAR 13 13 7 7 40