Lady Phoenix close strong to notch league win over Reidsville

A solid fourth quarter offensive push, combined with timely defense proved to be the primary differences in McMichael’s 56-54 2A Conference 34 win over rival Reidsville Friday night, but it sure wasn’t easy in a game that came down to the wire.
The Lady Phoenix took control in the opening minutes with three-consecutive scores for a 6-0 lead, but RHS rallied. Guard Kiera Perkins cut it to 9-8 with a score, then moments later a layup by Alyssa Wicker, followed by a fast break bucket on a give-and-go from Gracious Wise to Mariah Wilson, helped the Lady Rams take over the lead at 14-13 at the end of the opening frame.
Following a series of scores by the Rams, the lead grew to 24-14 following a hook shot in the lane by Morgan Hooper. But McMichael finally got things going in the final minutes as they tallied seven unanswered points cutting the Lady Rams lead to one-possession at 24-21 to close out the half.
A score by Emily Wall and a Robertson jumper put McMichael back on top in the first few minutes of the third period.
A seesaw battle ensued for the majority of the quarter, but a block by Chaya Tatum resulted in a score on the other end by Gracie Lovelace. Next, a steal and a coast-to-coast layup by Robertson sparked a McMichael run that gave the Lady Phoenix their biggest lead of the game at 44-34 heading into the fourth period.
RHS rallied again however and eventually tied the score at 47-47 on a Wise 3-point basket near the midway point of the final frame.
The intensity reached a fever pitch, particularly in the post with rebounds and put-backs ultimately turning the tide back in favor of the Lady Phoenix. A score in the lane put McMichael up two possessions, but Reidsville once again cut the lead to 55-54 on a second chance basket by Mariah Wilson.
Ultimately, McMichael’s defense made stops in the final minute to run the clock to hold on for the win.
“We didn’t get to play them last year because of COVID. It’s a big county game, a conference game in front of a packed house and that’s the type of games you want to play in, so it felt good to come out on top. We executed down the stretch, got stops and hit free throws when we needed them. Big win,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Kiera Perkins had a game-high 18 points, Gracious Wise added 12 and Mariah Wilson chipped in 10 to pace the Lady Rams offensively.
Robertson led the Lady Phoenix with 14, Gracie Lovelace had 10 and Chaya Tatum added 8 more.
UP NEXT
Reidsville (2-1, 4-4) will travel to take on Morehead (1-1, 2-11).