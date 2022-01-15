Lady Phoenix close strong to notch league win over Reidsville

A solid fourth quarter offensive push, combined with timely defense proved to be the primary differences in McMichael’s 56-54 2A Conference 34 win over rival Reidsville Friday night, but it sure wasn’t easy in a game that came down to the wire.

The Lady Phoenix took control in the opening minutes with three-consecutive scores for a 6-0 lead, but RHS rallied. Guard Kiera Perkins cut it to 9-8 with a score, then moments later a layup by Alyssa Wicker, followed by a fast break bucket on a give-and-go from Gracious Wise to Mariah Wilson, helped the Lady Rams take over the lead at 14-13 at the end of the opening frame.

Following a series of scores by the Rams, the lead grew to 24-14 following a hook shot in the lane by Morgan Hooper. But McMichael finally got things going in the final minutes as they tallied seven unanswered points cutting the Lady Rams lead to one-possession at 24-21 to close out the half.

A score by Emily Wall and a Robertson jumper put McMichael back on top in the first few minutes of the third period.