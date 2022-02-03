 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Phoenix complete regular season sweep of rival Morehead
courtney-freeman-photo

DMHS guard Courtney Freeman spots up for a 3-point shot in McMichael’s 51-14 victory over Morehead in 2A Conference 34 action Feb. 2.

 JIM SANDS, ROCKINGHAMNOW.COM

MAYODAN - McMichael finished strong in the second game of the series rolling to a 51-14 win over Morehead in 2A Conference 34 action Wednesday night.

It was all McMichael from the opening tip as they went to their trusted bread-and-butter full court press which paid dividends, creating multiple turnovers that resulted in point production on the other end of the floor.

A pair of 3-pointers by Lady Phoenix guards Faith Robertson and Courtney Freeman helped build a commanding 12-0 lead at the 4:25 mark. MHS finally broke the ice with a bucket in the lane by sophomore Megan Booker, but a steal and score in the lane by Robertson put McMichael up 16-2 at the end of the opening frame.

Morehead continually gave the Lady Phoenix open looks in the second quarter and DMHS took full advantage, draining five more 3-pointers - three by Robertson, a pair from Rachel Horton and another by Freeman for a 41-3 lead at the half.

A mid-court steal by Robertson, and a slick behind the back pass to Emily Wall, set up the running clock at 43-3 in the opening minutes of the third period as the Lady Phoenix went on to coast to the victory.

McMichael won the first game by a 67-17 margin.

Robertson had a game-high 23 points including four 3-pointers. Horton and Freeman each knocked down a pair of 3’s on a night where eight Lady Phoenix players scored.

UP NEXT: Morehead (2-6, 3-15) will hit the road to take on T.W. Andrews (6-0, 11-3) next Tuesday and McMichael (5-3, 11-5) travels to face Reidsville (4-2, 6-5) Jan. 14.

BOX SCORE

McM 16 25 3 7 51

MHS  2   1  6 5 14

